RI Department of Education Launches Public Comment Period for Statewide High School Graduation Requirements

PROVIDENCE, RI - Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green today announced that as part of the Rhode Island Department of Education’s effort to reimagine the high school experience and revise the statewide high school graduation requirements, it has launched the period of public comment for the updated regulations. Seven public comment sessions will be held across Rhode Island beginning on March 22 and going through early May. Through robust engagement, RIDE hopes to achieve its goal of having the latest proposal be the most commented upon set of regulations in the history of public education in Rhode Island.

"After months of extensive community engagement, we have put forth a proposal for graduation requirements that will help our students reach their highest potential and reflects the voices of students, families, and educators of Rhode Island," said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. "Ultimately our goal is to further refine this proposal through public comment, so we invite all Rhode Islanders to lend their voice to the process and help us adopt policies that meet the needs and priorities of our students. Working together we can improve the high school experience statewide."

In summer of 2021, RIDE began hosting engagement sessions to craft the proposed regulations and engaged over 350 unique participants in the process. RIDE then brought the proposal to revise the statewide graduation requirements to the Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education on February 8, 2022, seeking a vote for the proposal to enter a period of public comment. The Education Council voted to advance the proposal to the public comment period.

In Rhode Island, the period of public comment is required to be a minimum of 30-days and include at least two public hearings. RIDE plans to hold a public comment period that is nearly 60 days long and includes seven public hearings throughout the state, with at least one held in every county, to make sure all voices are represented.

Public comments are accepted both in the form of writing, and in the form of verbal testimony during RIDE public hearings. RIDE encourages Rhode Island education stakeholders to submit written public comment via email to Olivia Smith.

The agency invites stakeholders to attend one of several scheduled RIDE public hearings to provide oral public comment.

Full Schedule of Hearing Dates and Locations:

March 22, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at CCRI Knight Campus in Warwick, 400 East Ave, Warwick, RI 02886 or register here to access the virtual (Zoom) meeting link.

March 31, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Kingston Free Library (Potter Hall), 2605 Kingstown Rd, Kingston, RI 02881

April 4, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Woonsocket Public Library, 303 Clinton St, Woonsocket, RI 02895

April 6, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Rogers Public Library in Bristol, 525 Hope St, Bristol, RI 02809

April 12, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Providence Public Library, 150 Empire St, Providence, RI 02903

April 14, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Adams Public Library in Central Falls, 205 Central St, Central Falls, RI 02863

April 26, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Newport Public Library (Program Room), 300 Spring St, Newport, RI 02840

The public comment period is set to end on May 3.