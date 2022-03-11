Konvi raises $900K in pre-seed funding to make rare assets accessible for all retail investors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Konvi, the first pan-European Crowd-Investment Platform for alternative asset classes, is announcing its $900,000 pre-seed round. Investors include APX and value-adding angel investors including (former) executives from tech giants like Snap Inc and Shopify.
Konvi is on a mission to make alternative assets accessible by opening up investments in some of the rarest collectibles in the world. In doing so, the startup is already successfully breaking down the market’s traditional entry barriers since 2021 and allowing small investors to diversify their portfolios with assets that are otherwise reserved for large-scale investors. One of the latest assets funded through Konvi is the super rare Cartier XL Tortue High Complication Platinum watch, of which only 15 pieces have been produced around the world, boasting a retail price of $500K.
The female-led FinTech was founded in 2020 by Ioana Surdu-Bob, Lena Sonnen and Eran Peer, who are very experienced retail investors and built the entire tech and legal platform themselves. Besides very successful existing investment projects in watches and fine wine, the team is planning on expanding investment opportunities in other asset classes such as whisky, art, collectible cars, handbags and NFTs.
The current investors include FinTech executives and angel investors such as Claire Valoti (Director EMEA, Snap Inc), Christoph Roettele (former CEO, Check24), former executives from Shopify as well as the early-stage VC APX (Axel Springer Porsche).
"It was a very easy decision to invest in Konvi. They are stellar founders, who have built a very user-centric platform democratizing investments into high-value alternative assets in a regulatory approved manner. When you think about how many different physical asset classes this can extend to, let alone then adding virtual goods (NFTs), their potential market size is incredibly exciting. I am very happy to add Konvi to our angel investing portfolio.", Claire Valoti, Snap Inc.
Given the current volatility of financial markets, retail investors are looking to invest into alternative assets that have a low correlation to mainstream assets. With increasing inflation rates and the end of the 60/40 portfolio strategy rule, retail investors are entering a new era of investing with more power to shape their portfolios than ever before.
"We are very excited to join the Konvi team on their path to become the leading pan-European alternative investment platform. Konvi opens up traditionally-exclusive asset classes to the retail investor 2.0. We're entering a new era in the investment space and we are convinced that Konvi
will play a crucial role in it.", says Jörg Rheinboldt, the CEO of APX.
About Konvi:
Konvi, based in Berlin, is the first pan-European crowd-investment platform for alternative asset classes. The main focus lies on acquiring and selling assets at the best prices through world-leading partners to allow Konvi’s users to benefit from strong potential value appreciation. Konvi's business model allows every small investor to easily diversify their financial portfolio with alternative assets such as rare watches, fine wines, or whiskey and, thus, to better protect themselves from market volatility. Founded in 2020 by Ioana Surdu-Bob, Lena Sonnen and Eran Peer, More at: www.konvi.app
