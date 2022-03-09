Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market to Reach US$ 18 Bn By 2031, Surging At A CAGR Of 6%
Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks to Capture Major Chunk of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Share during 2021-2031UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market was valued at around US$ 12 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the 2021-2031 forecast period.
Rapid escalation in infrastructural activities at a global level has propelled demand for materials used in specialized applications in both, residential and commercial settings. Increasing focus on development of roadways, transportation, healthcare infrastructure, and other public amenities in developing countries in order to improve the standard of living is reflecting favorably on the global autoclaved aerated concrete market.
The advantages of using autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) in the construction industry are huge, such as energy efficiency, skills development, youth employment, and design. Policies set by governments of different countries such as reducing energy demand in building stock in the European Union (EU) by 80% by 2050 are expected to drive demand for autoclaved aerated concrete over the coming years.
What is the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Demand Outlook for the U.S.?
The market in the U.S. was valued at over US$ 3 Bn in 2020. The United States is a major industrialized nation that houses multiple industries in heavy-scale, medium-scale, and small-scale categories. The country is known for its booming commercial activities.
Rapid urbanization, industrial growth, ongoing developments, and construction projects are some key factors expected to continue to drive growth of the U.S market. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing production of autoclaved aerated concrete materials.
Market players are adopting different strategies to increase revenue opportunities. Presence of some major players in the U.S is attributable to rapid revenue growth. Moreover, increasing investments in technological advancements in AAC producing companies is further driving growth of the U.S. ACC market.
Key Market Segments in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Industry Research
Product
• ACC Blocks
• ACC Wall Panels
• ACC Floor Elements
• ACC Cladding Panels
• ACC Lintels
• Others
• ACC Beams & Lintels
• ACC Roof Panels
Application
• ACC for Residential Construction
• ACC for Industrial Construction
• ACC for Commercial Construction
• ACC for Infrastructure Construction
• Others (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete in Roof Insulation)
Competitive Landscape
Autoclaved aerated concrete producers are focusing on the expansion of their AAC product portfolios. Furthermore, autoclaved aerated concrete manufacturing companies are moving toward geographical expansion along with enhancing their production capacity. ACC beams and lintels manufacturers are also expected to proliferate over the coming years.
• In 2019, LafargeHolcim Ltd. signed an agreement with Oresa Romania to acquire a Romanian concrete manufacturer, Somaco Prefabricated Group. Through this acquisition, LafargeHolcim Ltd. entered the Romanian market to provide precast concrete and integrated solutions.
• In 2019, Zhejiang Yuanzhu Housing Industrialization Co. Ltd. (Dingyuan) acquired Aircrete Europe Holding B.V. (Aircrete). Dingyuan provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services in China. With this acquisition, Aircrete became the subsidiary of Dingyuan, and helps to expand its business in Europe.
• In 2020, Bigbloc Construction Ltd. made an announcement about the increase in 25% production capacity of M/s Starbigbloc Building Material Pvt. Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Bigbloc Construction Ltd.
Key Companies Profiled
• Xella Group
• H+H International
• SOLBET
• ACICO
• Isoltech srl
• Broco
• Cematix
• Aircrete
• Brickwell
• AERCON AAC
• Laston Italiana
• UltraTech Cement Ltd.
• Biltech Building Elements Limited
• AKG Gazbeton
• Bulidmate
How Has COVID-19 Impacted Demand for Autoclaved Aerated Concrete?
COVID 19 has hampered every industry globally, including the construction industry, which is one of the major end users of autoclaved aerated concrete. In order to curtail the spread of coronavirus, industrial activities, particularly at construction sites, manufacturing units, and commercial complexes were temporarily shut down, which led to reduction in the growth rate of the construction industry, further negatively affecting the AAC building materials market.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic halted the production, sales, and supply chains of AAC, owing to prolonged lockdowns in major global countries, including the U.S., Italy, and the UK. This hampered the demand growth of autoclaved aerated concrete significantly.
Loss of investment plans and termination of planned projects might be experienced in the market after the lockdown and normalization of business operations, further affecting building and construction. At the same time, some country's construction projects were essential, as the construction of hospitals in China and Italy, to cater to the sudden increase in demand for hospitals, thus positively impacting the demand for autoclaved aerated concrete.
