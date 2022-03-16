TeamBonding Launches Art Heist Corporate Team Building Event Based on Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Unsolved Mystery

A corporate team enjoys the Art Heist team building experience together. A corporate team works together to solve clues and uncover the mastermind behind the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum art heist. Art Heist Experience participants get ready to dive into Boston's historic unsolved art heist.

TeamBonding launches an all-new interactive corporate team building event, Art Heist, where teams work together to solve Boston's largest unsolved mystery.

This true-crime mystery makes for an exciting corporate team building event and has had great success in US cities. TeamBonding is excited to offer it as a virtual experience for teams everywhere. ” — David Goldstein, C.O.O. of TeamBonding

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022

TeamBonding is launching an all-new interactive corporate team building event, Art Heist , in honor of the upcoming 32nd anniversary of Boston's infamous unsolved mystery. The release of the new event comes just days after new tantalizing details surfaced for the Gardener Museum art heist. Defined as the largest art heist in history and carrying one of the world's largest reward offers, the three-decade-old case has remained cold all this time, but participants are more ready than ever to help finally solve the crime with fresh eyes.Corporate teams will put their crime investigation skills to the test as they work to uncover a real-life master robbery that included thirteen works of art, valued at half a billion dollars. In this immersive theatrical experience, teams will meet the characters involved, hear their stories, reveal clues, and ask questions to help zero in on the criminal masterminds behind it all.Although there is no known answer to this mystery, teams will come up with their best theory of who did it and what really happened. Rewards await the group that figures out what the experts have concluded. No two performances will ever be the same as the actors improvise with every interaction. This true-crime experience is available for teams to solve virtually.To add to the thrill, TeamBonding has partnered with Stephen Kurkjian , one of the most acclaimed investigative reporters in the country and the principal reporter on the Gardener Museum case for The Boston Globe, featured in Netflix's explosive documentary about the $500 million dollar theft. Kurkjian will be available for groups to schedule time with, answer their questions, and speak about his real-life experience, in conjunction with their Art Heist Experience.To launch this team building event, TeamBonding is giving away autographed copies of Kurkjian's book, "Master Thieves", with five chances to win. Participants may enter for a chance to win via TeamBonding's Facebook and LinkedIn channels or at teambonding.com/bookgiveaway.About TeamBonding:TeamBonding has been the leader in corporate team building events for 20+ years. Planning the perfect team building event, and the roughly 37 million details that go into it, has never been easier (or more fun). From in-person events to online team activities (or a hybrid of the two), TeamBonding has the experience and expertise to make your next program a hassle-free hit.The Art Heist Experience is an original production produced by Right Angle Entertainment.

Put your true-crime solving skills to use to solve a ripped-from-the-walls, real-life master robbery of thirteen works of art, valued at half a billion dollars.