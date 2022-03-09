Nomination Period Open for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board of Directors Election

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 9, 2022 Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438 morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through March 31, 2022 for eight seats on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) board of directors.

The eight districts up for election are:​

District 3 – Lincoln, Oneida, Price, and Taylor counties

District 6 – Chippewa and Eau Claire counties

District 9 – Shawano and Waupaca counties

District 12 – Portage, Waushara, and Wood counties

District 15 – Adam, Juneau, and Monroe counties

District 18 – Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties

District 21 – Crawford and Vernon counties

District 24 – Dane and Jefferson counties

DFW directors guide the organization's finances, formulate and set policies, develop long-range business plans, and maintain its mission. DFW aims to be an advocate, marketer, and promoter for Wisconsin dairy farmers and drive demand for Wisconsin's dairy products. Through these initiatives, DFW directors have the opportunity to represent Wisconsin dairy producers and products as well as be involved in activities that inform consumers about the dairy industry and its economic impact.

Eligible nominees must be an active dairy producer who sells milk into commercial channels and lives in one of the affected districts. Producers must sign, notarize, and postmark completed nomination forms by March 31, 2022 and include signatures from at least five eligible producers other than the nominee.

Nomination materials are available at http://www.wisconsindairy.org/board-of-directors/elections. To request a printed copy, contact DATCP Market Orders Program Manager Debbie Gegare at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov.

DATCP will conduct the DFW board of directors election from May 2 to May 25, 2022. Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2025.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

