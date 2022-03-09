Coffee Machine Industry is projected to achieve a Global Market Size of US$ 16 Bn by Registering a CAGR of 4.7% in the Forecast Period 2021-2031: Fact.MR Analysis

Coffee Machine Market By Product Type (Capsule, Drip And Steam), By Technology (Manual, Semi-Automatic And Automatic), By Sales Channel (Retail Sales, Direct Sales And Online Sales), By End Use (Hotel, Restaurant, Café, Institutional And Residential) & Region - Forecast To 2021-2031

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coffee machine market is anticipated to exhibit a positive CAGR of 4.7% over the decade, according to the latest research study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The industry is expected to top a valuation of US$ 25 Bn by the end of 2031.



As coffee machines gain prominence in traditional as well as non-traditional coffee drinking markets, the growth trajectory of the market will witness a steady rise. Evolving demand trends in the coffee machine market can be attributed to:

Dissemination of knowledge regarding coffee varieties and coffee making processes among consumers

Growing palate for specialty beverages including coffee

Intelligent innovations by coffee machine industry titans

Mushrooming of F&B and coffee shop chains



Fact.MR study finds that drip coffee machines are expected to account for nearly 2/5 of the total coffee machine sales in 2031. Easy operation, simple design, and quality brewing are key factors responsible for significant demand for drip coffee machines. Fact.MR also finds that a good price point of drip coffee machines is another reason that maintains the machine’s popularity.

While drip and steam coffee machines continue to be lucrative pockets, sales of capsule-based coffee machines are expected to increase against the backdrop of increasing preference for specialty coffee varieties among consumers.

Increasing Number of F&B Chains Present Lucrative Opportunities for Coffee Machine Manufacturers

Growing fast food demand and evolving needs of time-pressed consumers have led to an impressive growth of F&B chains in major world countries.

The growth is further fueled by mushrooming of convenience stores, fast food chains and bakeries. In particular, convenient stores are the prime destinations of coffee purchase among coffee lovers.

Quick serve and automatic machines that deliver high-quality coffee determine the success of these convenient stores.

While coffee shops attract a specific population of coffee lovers, F&B chains serve a wide range of consumers from mid to high standard.

Considering the distinct needs of F&B chains and specialty coffee shops, manufacturers in the coffee machine market are introducing multiple models of coffee machines.

Brand Image and Consumer Sentiment Play Crucial Role in Coffee Machine Sales

Coffee shop industry is flourishing with a significant number of cafes being built globally. As cafes and specialty coffee shops deliver extra features such as unique service, breakfast options and superior coffee quality, popularity of western brands such as Starbucks and Costa Coffee has increased significantly.

Success of these coffee shop brands plays a crucial role in the growth of the coffee machine market, owing to their strong domestic presence in major world countries.

In the commercial sector, coffee machines are the most important equipment. Commercial infrastructures prefer either automatic or semi-automatic coffee machines wherein purchase of coffee machine is decided on the basis of cost, coffee volume and consumer sentiments.

Key Segments Covered in Coffee Machine Industry Research

Product Type

Capsule

Drip

Steam



Technology

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic



Sales Channel

Retail Sales

Direct Sales

Online Sales



End Use Industry

Hotel, Restaurant

Café

Institutional

Residential

Competitive Landscape: Notable Highlights

In August 2018, Dualit Limited, a key player in the coffee machine market, launched a new CaféPro Capsule Machine which is compatible with company’s NX coffee capsules and other popular beverage brands such as Fine Tea capsules and Nespresso coffee capsules. Digital display and ease of use of the new machine is Dualit’s strategy to deliver a professional experience to consumers and expand its consumer base.

In October 2018, Italian coffee maker illycaffè and German conglomerate JAB Holding Company announced collaboration to produce illy-branded coffee pods compatible with Nestle’s Nespresso machines. While illycaffe’s coffee pods were compatible with the company’s own coffee machine, stronger Europe market position of Nestle machines has led illycaffe to introduce Nespresso compatible capsules.

On November 21, 2018, Nestle Nespresso announced an investment of CHF US$ 43 Mn for the development of two new production lines in company’s Romont factory in a bid to meet the growing demand for coffee system Vertuo. The company has also inaugurated the Product Development Center and Coffee Campus which will develop innovative machines and coffees from rare origins.

In March 2018, De’Longhi, a leading player in consumer appliances announced the introduction of specialty coffee machine category which also includes Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee Machine. De’Longhi has been a traditional player in specialty coffee machines and the new additions are expected to further expand the brand popularity.

In February 2018, JURA Elektroapparate AG announced a 14% rise in the sale of its automatic coffee machines. In July 2018, the company launched Jura Giga X8’s updated version at The H&C EXPO. The new introduction is an automatic bean-to-cup coffee machine line whose original version is highly embraced by consumers.



Large Players Consolidating Position through Breakthrough Innovations

Prominent players continue to hold a hefty revenue share in the coffee machine market with their classic product portfolios as well as continual technology adoption aligned with consumer expectations.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the front-runner in the coffee machine market whereas De’Longhi S.p.A and JURA Elektroapparate present strong competition with their consistent product developments.

Along with the delivery of breakthrough customer experience, manufacturers are aiming at delivering a value-added product.

A new trend of introducing coffee pods that are compatible with coffee machines or vice-versa is observed in the market to relieve machine owners’ recurrent bemusement.

In addition, owing to the popularity of automation, in the past few years a meteoric rise in the introduction of automatic coffee machines with features like digital display and personalization facility has been observed.

