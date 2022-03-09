Beef Market Outlook 2022-2030: Consumption, Prices, and Trends - IndexBox

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Beef - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Beef Market Size

In 2021, the global beef market increased by X% to $X, rising for the fourth year in a row after two years of decline. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when the market value increased by X% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

Beef Production

In value terms, beef production declined slightly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. Global production peaked at $X in 2019, and then dropped modestly in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

The countries with the highest volumes of beef production in 2021 were the U.S. (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes) and China (X tonnes), together comprising X% of global production. Argentina, India, Australia, Pakistan, Mexico, Russia, France, Canada and Germany lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of beef production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by Pakistan, while beef production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

In 2021, the global average beef yield totaled X kg per head, therefore, remained relatively stable against the previous year. In general, the yield recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2017 with an increase of X% year-to-year. The global yield peaked in 2021 and is likely to see gradual growth in the immediate term.

In 2021, global number of animals slaughtered for beef production fell modestly to X heads, remaining relatively unchanged against the previous year. Over the period under review, the number of producing animals, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 with an increase of X% year-to-year. The global producing animals peaked at X heads in 2019, and then fell modestly in the following year.

Production By Country

Beef Exports

Exports

In 2021, after three years of growth, there was decline in shipments abroad of beef (cattle meat), when their volume decreased by -X% to X tonnes. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2013 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports reached the peak figure at X tonnes in 2019, and then fell slightly in the following year.

In value terms, beef exports reduced modestly to $X in 2021. Overall, total exports indicated a resilient increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2016 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2019, and then contracted modestly in the following year.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Brazil (X tonnes), followed by Australia (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Argentina (X tonnes) and New Zealand (X tonnes) were the major exporters of beef (cattle meat), together constituting X% of total exports. The Netherlands (X tonnes), Ireland (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Uruguay (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes) and Paraguay (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Mexico, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest beef supplying countries worldwide were Brazil ($X), Australia ($X) and the U.S. ($X), with a combined X% share of global exports. India, the Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, Poland, Uruguay, Mexico and Paraguay lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average beef export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, approximately reflecting the previous year. Over the last thirteen-year period, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global export price peaked at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, export prices failed to regain the momentum.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per tonne), while India ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Canada, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Beef Imports

Imports

In 2021, global beef imports amounted to X tonnes, remaining constant against the year before. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2014 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum in 2021 and are likely to see gradual growth in years to come.

In value terms, beef imports expanded slightly to $X in 2021. Overall, total imports indicated notable growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2016 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.

Imports by Country

In 2021, China (X tonnes), followed by the U.S. (X tonnes), Japan (X tonnes), Hong Kong SAR (X tonnes) and South Korea (X tonnes) were the main importers of beef (cattle meat), together committing X% of total imports. The Netherlands (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), Chile (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Egypt (X tonnes) and France (X tonnes) recorded a little share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the leading importing countries, was attained by China, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest beef importing markets worldwide were China ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Japan ($X), with a combined X% share of global imports.

China recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average beef import price amounted to $X per tonne, growing by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, average import prices reached the peak figure at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, import prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was South Korea ($X per tonne), while Egypt ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

