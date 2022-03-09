Michael Patrick Partners and Linfield University Produce Award-winning Fundraising Campaign
Portrait photograph of Linfield University undergraduate student featured in Spark Wonder fundraising campaign.
Digital-based donor touchpoints included a video, a giving website, donor presentation and organic social media posts.
Creative agency and university receive nine awards from the University & College Designers Association (UCDA) for work produced in education marketing.
Linfield enlisted Michael Patrick Partners to direct the most aggressive fundraising campaign in its history. And the agency worked for more than a year to carefully plan and execute key campaign communications from end to end. Work began by developing a brand communications strategy to identify audience influences and determine key messages. Next, the campaign theme, “Spark Wonder,” was conceived to drive all creative. From there, the agency wrote and designed a stunning 32-page coffee-table-quality case statement to serve as the campaign cornerstone.
Additional digital and print-based donor touchpoints included a video, a giving website (linfield.edu/sparkwonder), fundraising priority brochures, information sheets, a donor presentation, organic social media posts and a campaign asset guide. Robert Maidens and Keith Pacoma—the agency’s lead creative team—conceived the brand story. Pacoma, creative director and partner, states: “We’re always thrilled when we’re hired knowing our body of work is what our clients are drawn to—Linfield immediately set a high creative bar. These awards are a testament to Linfield University and Michael Patrick Partners’ shared goal to settle for nothing less than creative excellence.”
Craig Haisch, director of development at Linfield University, states: “When we hired Michael Patrick Partners, we were confident that we were hiring experts in messaging, communications and design for our higher-education fundraising campaign. That confidence was not misplaced. We were pleasantly surprised with the process the agency led us through to get to the essence of what makes our university stand out and articulate the goals and priorities of the campaign. Having that firm base in place, we experienced a collaborative design and creative process. We now have a suite of campaign collateral that represents some of the highest-quality material Linfield University has ever produced.”
The new awards add to the 500+ creative industry awards on the agency’s walls—including those from the American Advertising Federation, the Art Directors Club of Los Angeles and New York, Communication Arts, the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, PRINT and The One Club.
Michael Patrick Partners has developed a steady following in the education market, helping universities and colleges improve the quality and quantity of admission applicant pools, refine institutional brand strategies into more differentiated stories, grow endowments and design comprehensive brand identity programs. Historic relationships include Gonzaga University, Santa Clara University, Stanford University, the University of San Francisco, UC Davis, the University of Northern Iowa and the University of Portland, to name just a few.
About UCDA
University & College Designers Association (UCDA) inspires designers working in academia in North America and around the world by delivering relevant programming and benefits in a personal and thoughtful way. The organization provides for the professional and personal growth of its members and advocates for designers’ and educators’ roles within their institution. UCDA works to elevate the importance of design overall.
About Michael Patrick Partners
Michael Patrick Partners is a San Francisco creative agency best known for developing the E*TRADE identity. The agency’s expertise includes brand identity, brand strategy, design, digital, marketing and video applied to differentiate a client’s market presence at any stage of its business life cycle. During 40 years of continuous operation, a body of work has been nurtured that spans banking to beer, education to energy, hard seltzer to health care and technology to transportation—engaging work that has received 500+ creative industry awards from the nation's most coveted competitions.
Visit michaelpatrickpartners.com to learn more.
About Linfield University
Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Oregon. Since 1858, Linfield has connected a traditional liberal arts experience with practical education through 57 majors, including wine studies, sport management and nursing. For three years running, U.S. News & World Report has named Linfield one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation when it comes to social mobility. Thirty-two percent of Linfield students are first-generation college students, and more than one-third are U.S. students of color. Linfield competes in the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference. Visit www.linfield.edu to learn more.
