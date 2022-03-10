New Dominique Jackson, David Arquette Movie raises Production Finance via NFTs
What excites me about what we are doing is the fact that we are pioneering a new and different form of Film Finance with NFTs.”LONDON, UK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever expanding universe of NFTs comes the news that Dominique Jackson / David Arquette new feature film IN EVERY DREAM HOME which also stars Gaite Jansen and Louisa Krause, is set to offer fans a chance to purchase a one-off NFTs related to their forth coming production, set to shoot Q4 2022 in Manhattan and Montauk. Along with each NFTs, buyers will receive a share of profits from the film.
Until now film-funding NFTs have carried the profit share right within the NFT and on the same blockchain, so if the NFT is traded on, the profit share to the film goes with the NFT.
Whereas with IN EVERY DREAM HOME THE MOVIE NFTs the NFT artwork is on one blockchain. The right to a profit share in the film will be registered on FilmChain digital collection agency platform, outside of the blockchain infrastructure, thus allowing the original buyer of the NFT to sell the NFT, while still retaining a share of profits in the film in perpetuity on the film’s designated Film collection agency FilmChain's digital platform. Each original NFT buyer will be allocated their own individual dashboard wallet on FilmChain, where they can see the profits of the film as they come in, in real-time, and at any point thereafter the owner of that wallet can draw down the available funds, in fiat currencies. FilmChain is currently not enabling cryptocurrency trading but stores all the financial information on their cloud-based software and on a private Ethereum.
The IN EVERY DREAM HOME is being produced by Louis Melville Last Bullet Films , Rose Ganguzza and Jake Alden-Falconer of Rose Pictures, and Charlotte Wontner of Hopscotch Films. Worldwide film sales will be helmed by in The Yellow Affair. The film will be executive produced by Dominique Jackson, David Arquette and Christina McLarty-Arquette, with Louis Melville as writer/director. Consultants on the NFT and Crypto side have been Christine Hartland of SMASH and Peter Salvage of Gold X.
The first drop of 1of1 NFTs will be available in the coming days via OpenSea NFT market place. Further drops will follow over the coming months, with a total of only 1,000 1of1 NFTs made available, which will add to their rarity.
The film is already 50% funded, the sale of the NFTs is intended to provide the other 50% of funding.
Louis Melville says: "What excites me about what we are doing, is the fact that we are pioneering a new and different form of Film Finance with NFTs".
IN EVERY DREAM HOME is the story of an aging Trans Star of Andy Warhol’s Factory (think Holly from Lou Reed’s song WALK ON THE WILD SIDE at 60) now living in a small coastal town in New York State closed up for winter; her life is turned upside down when a young girl comes to lodge with her. A story of gender fluidity, missing Andy Warhol polaroids, lies, love and death. Will either of them survive the winter? That is the question.
The Original Music Score for the film will be created by the world renowned musician Saint Saviour, whose song "I Remember" features in the latest Season of Killing Eve.
Louis: "In reality there are a lot of people talking about financing films via NFT, but not many doing it, Last Bullet Films believe we have come up with a model that really does work and offers true value to fans and is 100% transparent".
Adding each of the original NFT owners share of film profits outside of the blockchain, is something new and innovative and never been done before.
Louis: "For us at Last Bullet Films, it’s not just about delivering great individual eye-catching NFTs, it’s also about delivering new interesting and entertaining films with great stories and great cast of all genders, races and sexual orientations".
