Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Douglass Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 2600 block of Douglass Road, Southeast.

At approximately 9:29 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired towards the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. No injuries were reported. A firearm was recovered.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, 19 year-old Romeo Brown, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).