Ohio Department of Education Celebrates Students from Across Ohio Who Commit to Service in U.S. Armed Forces

Release date: 3/9/2022

The Ohio Department of Education and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today welcomed students from high schools around the state to celebrate their commitments to serve in the U.S. military.

High school seniors and juniors who are entering service academies or have committed to serve as active duty, Reserve or National Guard members were invited to take part in the Armed Forces Career Commitment Celebration at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Downtown Columbus.

“There is no greater calling than service to others,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “The future of our nation depends on every generation stepping up to sacrifice and serve, and I commend these students for dedicating themselves to the cause of freedom through the U.S. Armed Forces.”

“We could not be prouder of our students who have made this incredible commitment to serve their communities, their state and their country by enlisting in the armed forces,” said Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens. “Today we celebrate and honor you for your courage, conviction and character.”

The students signed commitment letters, received red, white and blue cords from the USO and celebrated with their families and members of the military and education communities. U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Todd Sams, an educator at Harrison High School, provided opening remarks. Grove City Central Crossing High School’s Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps conducted the presentation of colors, with service song accompaniment by Anthony Wayne High School’s Symphonic Winds. The commitment celebration also featured:

  • Executive Director Sherry Ems of the USO of Ohio and MIC3 Rutan State Council Member
  • Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Mission Support Group Commander at Wright Patterson Air Force Base
  • Major General Deborah Ashenhurst, director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services
  • Major General John Harris, Adjutant General Ohio Air and Army National Guard
  • Training Squadron Commander and U.S. Air Force Cadet Victoria Murnieks
The event was recorded and will be streamed today at 3:30 p.m. on the Department's Facebook page and available at the All-Ohio United States Armed Forces Career Commitment Celebration webpage.  

