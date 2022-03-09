Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,585 in the last 365 days.

New Cadets Assist In Contraband Bust At West Tennessee State Penitentiary

HENNING – Just days after graduating from Basic Correctional Officer (BCOT) training, TDOC’s newest cadets assisted in the discovery of a significant amount of contraband at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary (WTSP).  The group of cadets graduated last Friday and quickly joined in the facility’s routine search of a housing unit.

The search netted cellphones, homemade knives, tobacco and a significant amount of illegal substances.

“WTSP is dedicated to ensuring new staff know their jobs and have all the training needed to be successful in TDOC,” said Warden Johnny Fitz.  “Our BCOT class exhibited the excellent knowledge provided by our training staff and their dedication to our institution's goal of providing a safe and secure facility.”

The introduction of contraband into a TDOC prison is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of employees, the offenders under supervision, and to the public.  TDOC remains committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff.

The introduction of contraband into the West Tennessee State Penitentiary is currently under investigation.

You just read:

New Cadets Assist In Contraband Bust At West Tennessee State Penitentiary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.