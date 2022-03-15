Virtual Summit Designed to Disrupt Senior Living Opens April 5 with More Than 20 Speakers
Senior Living Foresight kicks off its 16-hour virtual summit on April 5th. Evolve opens with a conversation about senior living challenging the status quo.
Our summit will uplift and invigorate attendees and lead to positive change. Evolve 2022 helps senior living communities reimagine their programs and create meaningful life experiences for seniors.”UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Living Foresight, the premier senior living thought-leadership platform, kicks off its 16-hour virtual summit on April 5th. The second annual Evolve summit opens with a conversation about why senior living needs to challenge the status quo. Keynote speakers CEO Jill Vitale-Aussem, dementia specialist Rachael Wonderlin, technology leader Jack York, and communications expert Casey Jackson, will be talking about why it is imperative for staff and leadership of senior living communities to examine and re-evaluate the way they approach their jobs and deliver services to seniors.
— Steve Moran, Foresight Founder, and Publisher
The summit is an industry-changing event designed to elevate the importance of resident experience at all levels of senior care. Engaged residents create more joyful interactions, and healthier lives, aiding in longevity.
Evolve 2022 offers 24 short educational sessions and panel discussions from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM PDT, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the weeks of April 5 and April 12. The companies coming together to support this industry transformation are iN2L, Care Center Stage, Sirona TV, Quiltt, Total Brain Health, Pocketbook Memory and Photavia.
“Our virtual summit will uplift and invigorate attendees and lead to positive change,” says Steve Moran, Foresight Founder and Publisher. “We will provide leadership with evidence of why life enrichment needs to be core to their operations, and prove the value for more resources to be invested in our seniors well being. Ultimately, Evolve 2022 will help senior living communities reimagine their programs and create amazing, meaningful life experiences for older adults.”
NAB and NCCAP CEUs are available pending approval. Tickets are on sale now at seniorlivingforesight.net/evolve2022
Contact lola@seniorlivingforesight.net for information about group sales and sponsorships.
About Senior Living Foresight
Senior Living Foresight, founded in 2011 by industry influencer Steve Moran, is a media platform providing senior living owners and operators quality content. Moran and his creative team generate weekday blogs, live streaming events on Foresight TV, podcast episodes on Foresight Radio, conferences, and webinars. Through thought-provoking pieces, Foresight promotes operational excellence so that older Americans, and those serving them, get the highest quality senior living experience.
Lola Rain
Senior Living Foresight
+1 916-254-3503
lola@seniorlivingforesight.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other