Alien Seahorse Army Announces Upcoming Launch of NFT Collection with Irresistible Utility

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creator of Alien Seahorse Army NFTs is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the NFT collection that is set to pave the way for the metaverse real estate industry.Alien Seahorse Army is a unique collection of 10,000 ERC-721 NFTs living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT will give investors governance on their Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), whose mission is to acquire and rent out as much metaverse land as possible. Once holders stake their NFT, they will earn 1500 $RENTZ per day, as well as the voting power that comes with the DAOs governance.“The Alien Seahorse Army are highly evolved beings that have become the dominant species on their planet, Hydrominus, which is 100% covered in water,” says Founder of Alien Seahorse Army, Dee Fisher. “Lifelong military national service is compulsory for all, and their technological advancements have allowed them to break out of the bounds of their planet’s ocean – meaning they can now roam the metaverse. Being extremely territorial, the army aims to acquire as much metaverse land as possible. By minting an Alien Seahorse Army NFT, you join the army and can reap the benefits forever!”According to Fisher, the Alien Seahorse Army NFT collection will start with a 0.1ETH presale mint price and a public mint price of 0.2ETH. The funding from this initial investment is what will go towards the initial purchase of metaverse land.“We are confident we are delivering some of the most appealing NFT utility we’ve seen yet,” Fisher states. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime and affordable opportunity to become part of one of the first metaverse land rental organizations in the world.”For more information about Alien Seahorse Army NFTs, please visit https://www.alienseahorsearmy.com , or join the project’s Discord server to receive the latest updates, giveaways, and whitelist spots.About Alien Seahorse Army NFTsAlien Seahorse Army NFTs was founded by Dee Fisher, a Senior Full Stack Developer turned NFT project Founder, who is soon to launch one of the first NFT projects to offer the ability for holders to become part of a metaverse land rental DAO. The project was founded on February 7th, 2022 and has garnered a great deal of hype and excitement since its inception.