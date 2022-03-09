Draw What You Love The Sweetest LA Kids Contest Launches to Win Women Soccer Tix
Recruiting for Good sponsors Angel for a Day in LA; a meaningful creative drawing contest for kids in kindergarten, elementary, and middle school.
Participate to get invites for exclusive monthly party 'A Sweet Day in LA;' Enjoy LA's Best Sweets.
Our 10 year old judge will pick a winner every week, and Recruiting for Good will reward a $10 Ice Cream Gift Card.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The best drawing of the month; wins 2 tickets to watch LA's Women Soccer Team Play (Angel City FC)."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids (Since March 2020). Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
