2022-03-07 14:52:00.68 $2 Million Scratchers Prize on Player's Favorite Ticket

The winner of a $2 million Scratchers prize said he was excited to have won the prize on his favorite ticket, “24K Gold.”

The man purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 11201 East Truman Road in Independence, and scratched it off in the car while talking on the phone to his wife.

“I was sitting in the car, and I just go, ‘Babe, I won $2 million!’” he shared. “She didn’t believe me and told me to video call her so she could see the ticket.”

 “It’s his favorite ticket,” his wife added. “He really only plays that one.”

24K Gold” is a $20 game that launched in December.  It currently has over $37 million in unclaimed prizes, including one more top prize of $2 million and four prizes of $100,000.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

