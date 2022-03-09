- The Utah Homelessness Council and Utah Impact Partnership Announce First Collaborative Funding Match

SALT LAKE CITY (Mar. 9, 2022) – The Utah Homelessness Council, supported by the Utah Office of Homeless Services, have partnered with The Utah Impact Partnership to better coordinate efforts and funding for homeless services throughout Utah.

The initial $2.5 million in philanthropic giving will match state and local funding to provide deeply affordable housing and detox services in Salt Lake County. The match is part of a $15 million appropriation that required matching funds approved by the Utah Legislature in 2021.

“The need for diverse and affordable housing options to address homelessness in Utah is vast. The Utah Impact Partnership support of this project will help increase deeply-affordable housing units in Salt Lake County, which was identified as a need by the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness,” said Wayne Niederhauser, State Homeless Coordinator." This project aligns with the state’s goals to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring.”

The philanthropic community and local governments will work to match the $15 million appropriated by the Legislature to support homeless services and associated homeless service system needs statewide. The initial funding match will support The Point in Salt Lake City, which served as an overflow shelter in the winter of 2020/2021 and has since been converted into deeply affordable housing for individuals experiencing homlessness or at the risk of homelessness. This project includes 100 units for households making 40% or below area median income and prioritizes seniors over the age of 55. The Utah Impact Partnership and Utah Homelessness Council have each approved a $1.5 million match of state funds to expand adult detox services, as 80% of those currently served in these facilities experience homelessness. This new funding partnership is being facilitated by the Community Foundation of Utah.

“While homelessness is a complex and challenging issue, I am optimistic that the reforms and strategic investments we are making will lead to real change,” said Clark Ivory, chair of the Utah Impact Partnership. “Many have come together in our community to work on the critical issue. Wayne’s leadership and the leadership of the Utah Homeless Council have instilled confidence that we’re making progress and serving our most vulnerable.”

This new collaboration follows recommendations from the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute’s 2020 report on Homeless Governance with changes in governance being codified in statute in the 2021 General Legislative Session.

###

About The Utah Homeless Council: The Utah Homeless Council ensures that services provided to individuals experiencing homelessness are utilized in a cost-effective manner and works to facilitate a better understanding of homelessness. The council is also responsible for providing final approval for the homeless services budget, strategic plan and award of funding for the provision of homeless services.

About Utah Office of Homeless Services: The Utah Office of Homeless Services strives to work together with communities to make homelessness in Utah rare, brief and non-recurring by providing statewide support of project services, interventions and system performance measures and reporting.

About The Utah Impact Partnership: The Utah Impact Partnership is committed to providing public leadership and catalyzing change on critical issues facing Utah through coordinating philanthropic activities, convening experts, supporting quality research and analysis, and making policy recommendations to improve decision-making related to the advancement of solutions for homelessness and housing instability, social mobility, civil discourse, economic prosperity, community development and preparing for growth in the state of Utah.