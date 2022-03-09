Comedian Jeff Foxworthy Sits Down With the Comedy Roundtable Podcast to Discuss His Renowned Comedy Career

Jeff Foxworthy with the hosts of the Comedy Roundtable Podcast Comedy Roundtable Podcast Cover Artwork

After performing at the Punchline Comedy Club to celebrate it's fortieth anniversary, Jeff Foxworthy sat down with the hosts of the Comedy Roundtable Podcast.

It was a lot of fun getting to know Jeff. He is down to earth and shares my love for apple pies from the Cashiers Farmers Market, which is all it takes to be good in my book.” — Adam Haigh

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Comedy Roundtable Podcast welcomed celebrated comedian Jeff Foxworthy to the show to discuss his comedy career and answer the Comedy Roundtable’s sometimes deep, often off the wall lightning round questions. The show was recorded at Atlanta’s well known Landmark Diner, adjacent to the Punchline Comedy Club, where Jeff Foxworthy was performing to celebrate the comedy club’s forty years of serving up laughs in the Atlanta area. The Georgia Legislature recently honored the Punchline’s fortieth anniversary with House Resolution 829.

Reflecting on his long career, Jeff Foxworthy weaved stories about his beekeeping (an accidental hobby initiated by his daughter), that elusive barbeque joint somewhere in North Carolina that he only knows by its unmatched and heavenly smell it emits across the highway, and just how he manages to keep up the stamina to wear so many professional hats. The categories for the episode were Yep, That’s About Right, Something’s Cooking and That’s Exhausting. Co-host Adam Haigh proclaimed, “It was a lot of fun getting to know Jeff. He is down to earth and shares my love for apple pies from the Cashiers Farmers Market, which is all it takes to be good in my book.” Jamie Hernan continued, “It’s always nice to speak to legends who are as genuine and friendly as your next-door neighbors, well at least my next door neighbors who are pretty cool.”

Jeff Foxworthy is known around the world and highly respected for his down-home humor and intriguing storytelling. He holds the distinction of being the largest selling comedy recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee, bestselling author of twenty-six books, game show host, sitcom star and, as he discusses on the Comedy Roundtable, a part time beekeeper. Jeff’s sense of humor and style of comedy has been compared to that of Mark Twain.

The Comedy Roundtable Podcast is a comedy interview podcast recorded in Atlanta, Georgia and hosted by Jamie Bendall, Adam Haigh and Jamie Hernan. It is the only comedy podcast to answer life’s burning questions - one lightning round at a time. Guests include a range of well known and up and coming stand up comedians that discuss all things comedy with the hosts while also answering lightning round questions that are sometimes deep, often off-the-wall and being guided through creative hypotheticals and curious dilemmas.

The episode with Jeff Foxworthy was released on March 8, 2022 and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Amazon Music, Stitcher and all other major podcasting platforms. New episodes of the Comedy Roundtable Podcast are released weekly on Tuesday mornings.