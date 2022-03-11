ENZO Launches The Ultimate Roommate and Home Sharing App
Meet Enzo; The Best Chore App For Home Management! Now set up your chore schedule and simplify everything from cleaning to paying utilities. Enzo makes it easy!PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiming to make household squabbles a thing of the past, ENZO launches the most intuitive and comprehensive chore sharing app on the market, available to everyone completely for free.
Enzo is a one man show. The brain and heart of this innovation has its headquarters in France in Olivier Bernal. Olivier saw the need for a new way of doing chore sharing, one that would help families and casual flat mates alike create a more harmonious living environment. Throughout the months of development and brainstorming, Enzo’s mission became clearer and clearer. It wasn’t just about providing a comprehensive solution for house sharing from bills to dishes. It was about restoring peace in the household.
With Enzo you can schedule and assign any type of task, from the ones that need to be done every day to the monthly bathroom clean-up. Cycle through different chores and assignees, making sure everyone does their fair share and everyone knows exactly when and what is expected of them. No more fights about who did the dishes last time or who’s expected to take out the trash next.
Everything is perfectly organized and expectations are set. What’s more, whether you’re figuring out the electricity bill or who owes what for a birthday gift, Enzo has you covered with that as well. You can split the restaurant bill or add the details for the gift right in the app. Enzo tracks what everyone has paid and can send reminders to the more forgetful.
Enzo eliminates the need for that uncomfortable knock on the door after a hard day’s work or a long study session. No one wants to start a confrontation, lengthy discussion or even an uncomfortable topic in their spare time. What’s more, both family dynamics and roommate situations can be made much more explosive simply by broaching these topics at the wrong time. Using an app makes you feel certain that everyone in the household already knows and even gets regular reminders regarding what’s expected of them. This app will make 90% of these sorts of confrontations completely unnecessary - and the more you plan in advance the better it can serve you.
In the US, between higher living expenses and the financial burden of student loans, more people live in shared households than ever before. Also, adult children have started to leave the nest much later as well. This translates into more household friction than ever before. Whether you’re living with your parents or with your old college roommates, don’t expect cohabitation as an adult to run smoothly. The best way to get the most out of the experience is to prepare and organize. Enzo is especially designed to take care of all the pressure points that can cause strain on your domestic relationship and avoid the anxiety that comes along with confrontation.
“We understand how valuable a stress free home can be. In a world where anxiety seems to follow us virtually everywhere, I wanted to create a tool that would truly contribute to a more relaxed home environment and that would minimize conflict across households.”, says founder and CEO Olivier Bernal. “It’s about more than just organization, it’s really a way to reduce your baseline anxiety levels”, he jokes.
Enzo is the best roommate chore app for home management & Household Chores! Add your roommates, set up tasks, events and expenses and manage it all in one convenient and easy to use app. Enzo can make living together a breeze and simplify daily chores. Give it a try and Transform your Life.
Enzo is available on both Android & iOS. Download the App today & make yourself at home.
Get in touch with us for press, inquiries or feedback at olivier@enzo-app.co
About oWorld
In 2009, CEO Olivier BERNAL created oWorld software, a one-man company, and started creating his first apps when Apple first introduced the App Store. These activities involved working with design teams, language translators and other developers to make high quality apps. My app collection is therefore a large asset, as it allows me to test new strategies and stay abreast of new challenges in the app industry in a very efficient manner.
Olivier Bernal
oWorld Software
olivier@enzo-app.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other