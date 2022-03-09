igus® Becomes World's First Manufacturer to Receive UL Approval for Halogen-Free TPE Cables
Long service life of igus® chainflex® high-end TPE cables convince inspectors and give customers certified securitySTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus® a world leader in moving cable management, has announced that it is the world’s first cable manufacturer to receive UL appliance wiring material (AWM) certification for its halogen-free TPE cables. This is the first time the testing organization has recognized that halogen-free TPE cables can also meet fire protection requirements.
The independent organization, Underwriters Laboratories (UL), is a globally recognized authority in the field of safety science. UL certification means that a product has been tested to nationally recognized safety and sustainability standards.
According to statistics from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), electrical distribution and lighting equipment are the leading causes of structure fires in industrial properties.
"That is why we are particularly pleased that igus has now become the world's first manufacturer to receive a UL seal for halogen-free TPE cables," says Rainer Rössel, Vice President and Head of the chainflex® cables business unit at igus®. "The approval demonstrates to our customers that they have the safety aspect with chainflex high-end TPE cables."
Fire protection can also be achieved without halogens
For this certification, igus® engineers had to do a lot of persuading. Up to now, the flame retardancy of cables has been the key factor in obtaining UL certification for fire protection. Approval is therefore only granted to products containing flame retardants such as chlorine, fluorine, or bromine. These additives increase the flame retardancy.
However, flame retardants generally change the chemical structure of the jacket and reduce the mechanical load-bearing capacity. Therefore, igus® starts much earlier in the process: The cable specialist focuses less on preventing a fire from spreading, but rather on how the cable itself caused the fire.
TPE jacket compounds from igus® are extremely resistant to mechanical loads as well as external influences. They can therefore be used in a wide range of applications: in small installation spaces of up to 4xd, on highly dynamic, short travels with accelerations of 100m/s², or on long travels in a temperature range from -35°C to +100°C. At the same time, they are extremely resistant.
In all of these e-chain® applications, the halogen-free TPE jacket compounds from igus® minimize premature aging of the outer jacket by a factor of up to 10; when compared to the same materials containing flame retardants. A decisive cause of fire is reduced. This is because if the jacket does not break, the cable cannot cause a fire because a reduction in the cross section of the cores is impossible due to the non-existent jacket break. An argument which finally convinced Underwriters Laboratories.
Flame retardancy of TPE cables is no longer the measure of all things
With these measures, igus® makes a significant contribution to increasing machine safety. The long-term flexural strength and service life of chainflex® cables in e-chains® have been proven by numerous practical tests in the igus® test laboratory.
"So far, customers have already had the opportunity to choose from 1,044 chainflex cables with UL approval," Rainer Rössel points out. "With the new certification, there are now more than 200 TPE cables, so we can offer an almost complete UL certified product range."
Customers in Europe benefit from halogen-free chainflex® cables, as do those who build machines for the North American market, where UL certification of individual components is required.
To learn more about halogen-free chainflex® TPE cables from igus®, click here.
Change of perspective: the long service life of the chainflex® high-end TPE cables convince testers. This is the first time that halogen-free TPE cables have also received UL certification. (Source: igus® GmbH)
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings as well as lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,150 people across the globe. In 2020, igus generated a turnover of €764 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more security for users. 234,000 articles are available from stock and the service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most important environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling of used e-chains - and the participation in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste (Plastic2Oil).
