First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. converts to Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite
Universa’s flexible, feature rich and cost-effective suite of products continues to bring fintech to the CaribbeanAURORA, ON, CANADA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Solution is pleased to announce that First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Limited (FHCCU) has successfully converted from its legacy processing system to Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Platform. FHCCU, among the top five credit unions in Jamaica, has always set its goal to be a world-class financial institution with a focus on enhancing the welfare of its members, employees and local communities. This switch to Smart Solution’s Universa platform will enable FHCCU to continue towards its goal by significantly enhancing the overall services it provides to its members by taking advantage of the innovative digital capabilities within the Universa platform.
“Our mission has always been to offer superior value to our members by providing innovative products and services, through effective and efficient service delivery, while creating opportunities that will motivate team members, and enhance the communities in which we operate. The leading edge innovations of Universa will assist us in meeting the technological challenges that all financial institutions are facing in this decade and onwards.” said Roxann Linton, CEO of First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union.
“We are proud to have FHCCU join our growing number of Jamaican Clients who have chosen Smart Solution as their digital transformation partner for our robust technology platform, track record and expertise. Our focus is in continuously improving our solutions to maintain our strong value proposition and expand our offerings in this increasingly innovative field. We are eager to assist FHCCU in realizing its vision and are assured that the flexibility and adaptive functionality of Universa will provide the perfect solution to drive FHCCU’s initiative to its successful achievement,” commented Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution.
About First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Limited (FHCCU)
FHCCU represents a “Legacy of Transformation”. On August 1, 2012, Churches Co-operative Credit Union and GSB Co-operative Credit Union merged to form the new entity First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Limited (FHCCU). This decision culminated the process of discussions that began in October 2010 when the idea of the amalgamation of the two Credit Unions was born. Born out of a spirit of co-operation between existing church-based Credit Unions at Redeemer Moravian, All Saints Anglican and Lyndhurst Methodist, Churches Co-operative Credit Union (CCCU) was established in 1971 and has been a member of the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League since 1977. On October 26, 1944, 22 members of staff of the Government Savings Bank met to study the rules of the Co-operative Movement as a positive response to the urging of the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League, with the aim of founding a Credit Union. GSB Clerks Co-operative Credit Union was then formed and registered on July 2, 1946 under the Industrial and Provident Societies Law. On March 1, 2015, the business and operations of St. Thomas Co-operative Credit Union Limited was transferred to FHCCU. This merger was borne out of a mutual strategic vision of expanding Agriculture/Micro and Small Business lending to assist farmers and cultivate entrepreneurship across rural Jamaica. With a combined heritage of over 100 years, First Heritage Cooperative Credit Union Limited now stands as one of the top open bond Credit Unions in Jamaica.
About Smart Solution
For over 35 years, Smart Solution and its group of companies has provided innovative core banking systems and financial management solutions to Credit Unions, Banks, Trusts and other financial organisations worldwide. Smart Solution supports a diverse client base, including some of the top Credit Unions and innovative financial institutions in Canada, Central America and the Caribbean. It prides itself in its attention to detail and in its team of qualified experts focused on providing exceptional service and support. Its strengths lie in its efficiency, its expertise, and its constant focus on innovation and rapid functionality improvements.
For more information:
Iean Tait, President & CEO
638961 Ontario Inc o/a Smart Solution
+1 905-727-2565
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn