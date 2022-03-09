Korea Call Center AI Market Expected to reach $350.08 Million by 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

South Korea is developing its AI capabilities and has expressed its ambition to position itself as a global contender in the AI technologies market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Korea call center AI market generated $42.14 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $350.08 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Enhanced customer experience and customer response time and improvement in data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the Korea call center AI market. However, high installation and training costs along with rise in privacy and security concerns hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the surge in interest in AI technologies and rise of social media platforms create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 64 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14041

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Korea call center AI market based on component, deployment, and industry vertical.

Based on component, the solutions segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 28.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the Korea call center AI market, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the telecom sector held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Korea call center AI market analyzed in the research include Cognex, Omron, Basler, National Instruments, Keyence, Teledyne Technologies, Sony, Intel, Texas Instruments, and Baumer Optronic.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14041

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Call Center AI Market

2. Contact Center Applications Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.