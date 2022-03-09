David Martin of Miami Shares His Take on Eco-Friendly Real Estate
David Martin of Miami’s Terra Group on Sustainable Real EstateMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Martin is the CEO of the Terra Group in Miami, a real estate firm that’s known for its sustainable practices. For him, being eco-friendly doesn’t mean just planting a few trees (though it should be noted that Terra Group has planted more than 1,000 of them). He discusses how the ideas have to thread through every part of the project to be effective.
There’s no end to discussions about what’s right for the environment. The answers depend not only on the people asking the questions but also where they are on the map. Pollution doesn’t affect people proportionately, even if it’s ultimately everyone’s problem. Some neighborhoods need to focus on water purity, while others need to get their air quality under control. To do this, there needs to be a spotlight on the risk factors that threaten the environment — such as real estate projects.
David Martin of Miami says there’s no waffling when it comes to sustainability. Cutting corners or making compromises would have a devastating effect on his employees, the immediate neighbors of the site, and the surrounding communities too. It may not be convenient, but it’s the only way to pave the long-term success for the Terra Group.
Martin is adamant that these rules shouldn’t just be applied to major projects like his though. Real eco-friendliness means that even the smallest remodels or retrofits need to meet the same standards. The VOC levels of the paint, the origin of a building material, the overall energy consumption of an appliance: they all make a difference. Investors, designers, and construction crews who pay attention to these so-called small matters are the ones who have the biggest impact.
Sustainability isn’t defined as a certain number of carbon emissions or percentage of local materials used. In fact, it’s a vague term that can be applied even where it shouldn’t be. David Martin of Miami says that real estate professionals who set metrics for their projects — ones that are followed by even the unpaid interns — are the ones who can boast real results.
Public opinion is on David Martin’s side, particularly as education becomes a priority for everyone. The construction industry is notorious for dragging its heels when it comes to becoming more environmentally friendly, but as buyers learn more about the effects of pollution, the grace period gets closer to its expiration date. The Terra Group in Miami has managed to attract better clients not just for its stunning and transformative designs, but also because the firm has taken great pains to keep the Magic City magical.
Martin of Miami cautions that these ideals are not always easy to implement, particularly as snags arise in construction and foremen look for ways to conserve time, energy, and money. It’s why his firm builds multidisciplinary teams that can provide oversight and suggestions when plans go awry.
His advice to other project planners is to use sustainability to their advantage. Companies who have larger goals in mind tend to get better applicants for job openings. So even if an employer can’t offer the best salary, they may have more assets than they think. While profits at Terra do play a role in the decision-making process, the bigger cause is making the Earth a better place to live. This goes for the people using Martin’s buildings, but also everyone beyond those buildings too.
David Martin of Miami emphasizes the importance of creativity and research for anyone who wants to maximize their environmental impact. This might translate to attending conferences for new sustainable technology or calling local providers to learn more about the programs they offer. It may mean evaluating whether a certain product (e.g., geothermal pump, water run-off systems, etc.) could offset costs for eventual buyers down the line. (This can also help justify a bigger price tag in the short term.)
Professionals may even be able to spark enough interest in residents to make bigger changes. For instance, community solar is a way for neighbors to reduce the costs of panel installation, so they can still enjoy energy savings without the same upfront expense. Spreading the word about opportunities like this doesn’t cost anything and can encourage goodwill toward a company at the same time.
When people give advice about sustainability, it’s usually something along the lines of ‘think global, act local’. What this means to David Martin of Miami is understanding how one action can have much bigger consequences — for better and for worse. Having marble imported from Italy might sound like an exotic perk for a luxury condo development, but the environmental repercussions of excavating the marble, loading it up, shipping it to Florida, and then unpacking it all aren’t necessarily worth the effort. By contrast, choosing a local material not only breathes economic life into the community, it also ensures that less carbon will be used to bring the material to the building site.
At Terra Group, no detail is too small to consider, particularly when it comes to planning for the future. The technology of tomorrow may not be predictable, but buildings can be designed to incorporate new systems if and when they’re introduced. David Martin of Miami hopes that when one of his firm’s structures needs to be retrofitted, the process will go a lot smoother than buildings that were made with outdated designs. It’s a cost-saver for owners, but it also means less energy expended overall.
David Martin of Miami on Where the World Is Headed
There’s likely to be more regulation on the horizon when it comes to eco-friendly real estate. Federal, state, and local governments are going to get more pressure to hold professionals up to certain standards so they don’t endanger people anymore than they already have. Martin says that even without external oversight, Terra Group will continue to do its part by prioritizing the ethics and practices of sustainable development.
