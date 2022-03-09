Candidate Skills Assessment Market Expected to Reach $ 5.64 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research Logo

Software is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years as it plays a critical role in recruiting suitable candidates from applications.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global candidate skills assessment market generated $1.93 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.64 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in need for efficiency & transparency in the hiring process, surge in adoption of pre-employment screening tests, and increase in internet users drive the growth of the global candidate skills assessment market. However, lack of security standards and high cost restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, technological advancement in pre-employment assessment services present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 286 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14638

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global candidate skills assessment market based on component, deployment model, product type, end user, and region.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than

two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the corporate segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the education segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global candidate skills assessment industry analyzed in the research include Athena Assessment Inc., Berke, Devskiller, eSkill, HackerRank, HireVue, iMocha, Kandio, Mercer Mettl Assessments, and The Predictive Index.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14638

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Special Education Software Market

2. High Education Software Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.