Capture the family dog in an original Painting - 100% of the proceeds will go directly to help the Ukraine Crisis

after painting 2000 dogs I completely forget their names dog and his master (classic formal image) this hairy beast was so good he stood so still I didn't need to photograph him he was such a good boy

Clive Hemsley the dog portrait artist of Henley -On-Thames Oxfordshire UK Is now offering original mixed media artworks of SELFIES be as creative as wanted.

We all love our dogs and those dogs in return give us devoted love each time and our hearts are broken - but its worth it. We can only thank God for that time and capture those precious moments” — Clive Hemsley

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capturing the best of our loving animals moments forever. Clive has painted over 2700 dog portraits over the last decade and now offering more challenging images so one can email him directly with a few images or visit his studio in Oxfordshire and he can take pics and sketches whilst waiting. Either way it doesn’t cost any more- if forwarding iPhone images be creative (must see both eyes of the dog) get close (get the kids to do there typically better).

And if one doesn’t like the finished Artwork they don’t pay a thing.

Finished Artwork creative costs remain as they were 12 years ago for a finished canvas artwork.

400mm x400mm boxed canvas £270 dog only

600mmx 600mm boxed canvas £480 dog and one person

Any other sizes or briefs can be discussed with Clive from a family painting from wedding birthdays anniversaries images to huge canvases - nothing is out of the question -clive can paint anything! POA pending on brief - same deal let me create the artwork- then approve Call Clive 07702494424 to discuss.

Dogs are not just family members there typical far more important -pure devoted walking 4 legged love - capture them whilst they’re in their prime.

Having painted well over 2000 trust me, it helps having memories captured during the bereavement period. But it is the best personal birthday present ever. Its typically 4 weeks turnaround so think ahead

Shipping costs typical UK FOC or collect

abroad USA 40dollars

www.thedogportraitartist.co.uk

Email clive.hemsley@livedesigns.co

Mobile +44 abroad

07702494424

Greys Meadow Studio

Rotherfield Greys

Henley on Thames

Oxfordshire

RG9 4QJ

UK