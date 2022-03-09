Perigon Health 360, leader in innovative digital health, onboards Robie Keefer as Vice President of Industry Relations
PLYMOUTH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perigon Health 360, an enterprise remote therapy monitoring organization, has announced Robie Keefer as the newest member of its pharmacy team. Appointed vice president of industry relations, Keefer brings fourteen years’ experience in the specialty pharmacy industry to Perigon Health 360, where he will lead the go-to-market strategy for pharmaceutical relationships across the portfolio of precision digital and specialty pharmacy services. Keefer’s expertise includes development, implementation, and account strategies for high-cost/high-touch specialty programs with an emphasis in neurology, oncology, and immunology. With an MBA from University of Phoenix and JD from Barry University of Law, Keefer has developed a holistic understanding of the specialty pharmacy business, in terms of, compliance and persistency programs, as well as identifying additional revenue opportunities while managing a strong pipeline of products and programs.
Keefer said, “I am very excited to join the amazing team here at Perigon and am looking forward to helping to improve the lives of our patients and caregivers!”. Keefer is an excellent addition to Perigon Health 360’s growing organization and emulates the focus on patient care and determination needed to drive its success! The company’s Medesto Health Enterprise Platform’s user-friendly technology was created for patient-tailored care, which works to modify the behavior of the patient and allow for direct engagement with pharmacists, and prescribers to improve adherence and general well-being for patients. Keefer will advance how Perigon Health 360’s digital pharmacy will establish and continue ongoing support of pharmaceutical manufacturers with a personal care approach of strong clinical experts combined with precise digital solutions.
To learn more about Perigon Health 360, visit their website.
###
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Perigon Health 360 and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent & Company, Inc.
+1 2129660024
pam@trentandcompany.com