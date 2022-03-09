Specialty Paper Market Growth Expected To Reach USD 36.77 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data
Reports And Data
The rapidly evolving packaging mechanisms and substantial growth of the e-commerce and logistics business across the globe are propelling the market growth.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Specialty Paper Market size is estimated to reach USD 36.77 billion from USD 27.24 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the immense growth in the e-commerce & logistics business coupled with technological advancements in the packaging mechanisms & equipment.
Growing usage of specialty printing papers, cardstock paper, and specialty tissue papers, along with new and innovative solutions offered by the leading industry players, will boost specialty papers market growth. Moreover, the massive consumption of consumer goods supported by the expansion of the e-commerce & logistics business will further supplement market revenue share through 2027.
Specialty papers are ideal for a wide range of applications ranging from paper currency to coffee filters, insulation paper, carbonless copy paper, décor papers, and others. Increasing product applications in e-commerce activities such as storage, transport, and packaging are offering lucrative scope for industry growth. Apart from high-end packaging items, its application includes printing and decorating invitations.
Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3208
Key participants in the global specialty chemicals market include:
Michelman Inc, Domtar Corporation, Nippon Paper Group, International Paper, Mondi Plc, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, ITC Ltd, WestRock, Fedrigoni, and Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
>Based on product type, the decor paper segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019 in terms of both volume and revenue and is estimated to witness a notable growth rate through 2027 on account of its wide range of applications in paneling, furniture, and flooring surfaces. The décor paper segment will lead the market in the forecast period
>The kraft paper segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate of 4.4% over the analysis period on account of growing product demand for food packaging along with the growth of retail infrastructure in the developing economies.
>Based on raw material, the filler segment accounts for 30.3% of the specialty paper market share and is anticipated to generate significant revenue over the forecast period.
>In terms of application, the packaging and labeling segment accounted for 25 % of the market in terms of volume and is set to witness notable CAGR through 2027.
>The printing & publishing segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the specialty paper market share on account of increasing usage of specialty paper in security papers, currency, postage stamp, and cheque paper.
>In the regional landscape, Europe is estimated to witness a CAGR of 2.2%, contributing to the maximum revenue generation by 2027. Europe is the largest exporter of paper in the world. The growing trend of online shopping and the expansion of packaging & product distribution in the region will boost industry growth.
>The Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 6% over the forecast period. The robust growth can be attributed to the increasing industrialization and population growth in the region. The expansion of the real estate industry in emerging countries such as India and China is fuelling the demand for specialty papers due to its extensive applications in electrical wiring.
Buy Now Premium Research Report:https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3208
Key Benefits of Buying the Global Specialty Paper Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Specialty Paper Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Specialty Paper Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Specialty Paper Market
Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3208
Similar Research reports by Reports and Data of Paper Industry:
Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Outlook@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/flexible-plastic-packaging-market
Medication Adherence Packaging Market Size@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medication-adherence-packaging-market
CPP Packaging Films Market Share@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cpp-packaging-films-market
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn