Nano-enabled Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach USD 99.68 Billion By 2027

The nanomaterials used in the manufacturing of Nano-enabled packaging provides longer shelf life to perishable food and beverages products.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from USD 36.71 billion in 2019 to USD 99.68 billion by 2027. Increasing requirements for effective packaging solutions specially for food and beverages, pharmaceutical sector is a key factor behind the industry’s consistent growth. Apart from this, food safety regulations introduced by governments around the world is further fuelling the market’s growth.

Increasing investments for developing efficient packaging solutions is likely to provide major boost to the industry. Growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by the packaging solutions especially for food items and pharmaceuticals is having a major positive impact on the industry. Apart from this favourable regulations introduced by organizations like FDA regarding manufacturing of packaging materials is expected to further augment the market’ss growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

-The intelligent and smart packaging technology segment is growing in popularity due to its utility in preserving bakery products, meat products, beverages, fruits and vegetables.

-Offline sales channel is popular among small suppliers and producers who are trying to cater to the domestic markets of their respective regions.

-The pharmaceutical application is predicted to have significant growth due to increasing awareness amongst people regarding quality of drugs.

-The European countries are forecasted to retain a steady growth rate due to high demand from food and beverages as well as personal care and cosmetics industry. Introduction of food safety regulations is expected to drive the market’s growth

-In May 2020, Danaflex Nano LLC launched packaging material for COVID test strip, antisepetics and other personal medical equipments.

-In June 2020, BASF SE extended its packaging coatings production to South China to cater to the growing domestic demand and reduce lead times.

-Key players in the market include BASF SE, Danaflex Nano LLC, Amcor Limited, Chevron Philips Chemical Co. LLC, Sonoco Products Co., Honeywell International Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Avery Dennison, Tetra Pak International S.A. and DuPont Teijin Films.

-There have been a number of M&A in the industry like Amcor Limited acquiring Bemis Company Inc in 2019, BASF SE acquiring polyamide business from -Solvay in 2020 and Tetra Pak International S.A acquiring South African company Gaussian in 2020.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Nano-enabled Packaging Market on the basis of Technology, Sales Channel, Application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Active Packaging

Intelligent and Smart Packaging

Controlled Release Packaging

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Offline

Online

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Consumer Electronics

Others

