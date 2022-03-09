Robotic Drilling Market Steady Expansion and Comprehensive Growth By 2029

Allied Market Research Logo

Global Market by Installation, Application, Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2029

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Robotic Drilling Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029.” The report has depicts the current key trends, market analysis, competitors’ strategy, and impending market & technology forecast. Moreover, the study also embodies the revenue size, market extent, and growth prospects of the global market in terms of value and major trends at regional level.

Robotic drilling provides increased safety, higher efficiency, and effectiveness as well, since it possesses the expertise for building robotic hardware and software to program and control the robots on oil & gas rigs. Robotic drilling serves as an ideal alternative to manual drilling.

Recent inventions in robotic drilling include the hydraulic arm that removes drill-pipe from setback to well center and thereby reduces human involvement and saves time. Another trend observed in the robotic drilling markets is designing multi-stack robots and pipe handling robots.

The market growth is majorly driven by the increased drilling activities due to the development of unconventional hydrocarbon resources and the adoption of automation and robotics in oil and gas drilling, which results in higher efficiency drilling and improved safety in rigs and is thus anticipated to create great opportunities for revenue generation in robotic drilling market in the forecasted period.

Top leading companies in the global Robotic Drilling Market is analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile. The key players operating in the global market include Precision, Nabors, Abraj Energy, Huisman, National Oilwell Varco, Ensign Energy Services, Drillmec, Sekal, Rigarm, Automated Rig Technologies, Drillform Technical, and Weatherford International.

North America is expected to be the largest market over the coming years in response to the rise in drilling activities of unconventional hydrocarbon resources and the adoption of automation and robotics in oil and gas drilling.

The global Robotic Drilling Market is classified on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region. Based on geography, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Spain, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Covid-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected the global economy severely and the Robotic Drilling Market was also not an exception in this regard. The report includes the COVID-19 impact on the market along with the current stratagems, dynamic slants, lines, and tactics espoused by the major players in the sector. It would further add up value to our clients by offering the much-needed insights on the global spectrum of the market. Apart from showcasing the impact instigated on the market share and size throughout the pandemic, especially during the initial phase, it also focuses on the key strategies implemented by the frontrunners during this crisis. Simultaneously, with the rollout of mass vaccination programs across the world, the market is expected to revive soon and the report also offers the post-COVID-19 impact on the global Robotic Drilling Market.

