Mulch Films Market Size Worth To Reach USD 6,697.2 Million By 2028 Says Reports And Data

Rising demand for higher crop yield due to reducing arable and agricultural land are key factors driving mulch films market growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mulch films market size is expected to reach USD 6,697.2 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for mulch films can be attributed to steady reduction in availability of agricultural land and changing climatic conditions. Rapid industrialization and urbanization have resulted in decline in availability of agricultural land. This has resulted in increased pressure on currently available arable land to yield more crops by deploying various methods, including the use of mulch films.

Growing emphasis on effective water consumption is driving demand for mulch films. Effective water consumption is of high significance in soil moisture retention. In dry weather conditions with infrequent or scarce rainfall, soil water retention is of prime importance, and mulch films can retain almost 80.0% of added moisture in soil.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted global supply chains and created an oversupply situation for mulch film producers. Besides, the forced lockdown and movement restrictions had resulted in a shortage of workforce required to install mulch films in agricultural fields. The situation is returning to the new normal, and the demand and supply equilibrium for mulch films is projected to stabilize as a result.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global mulch films market on the basis of product type, raw material, crop type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Non-biodegradable Mulch Films

Clear Mulch Films

Black Mulch Films

Colored Mulch Films

Others

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Flowers & Plants

Some Key Findings in the Report:-

-Clear/transparent mulch films have no color/pigment additive and are used to rapidly raise soil temperature levels for quick development of plant roots and for preventing groundwater from evaporating

-The biodegradable mulch films segment revenue is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, as these are greener substitutes for other mulch films. These allow farmers and gardeners to skip the collection of mulch films when the growth cycle ends, as biodegradable mulch films do not leave any residue similar to common plastic mulch films. Biodegradable mulch films produced from lactic acid or corn starch allow for rapid degradation of mulch films.

-The linear low-density polyethylene segment held the largest market share in 2020. Most of the commercially used plastic mulches are produced from linear low-density polyethylene, owing to properties such as good root zone maintenance, soil structure improvement, better weed control, soil moisture regulation, and deterrence of pests.

-Key market players include the Dow Chemical Company, Novamont SPA, RKW Group, British Polythene Industries PLC, BASF SE, Armando Alvarez Group, Berry Global Inc., Ab Rani Plast Oy, AEP Industries Inc., and AL-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

