Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Hit $8,650.7 Million in 2027 | Antimicrobial Coatings Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 11.5%

Companies covered in antimicrobial coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V. Axalta Coating Systems PPG Industrial Coatings John Desmond Limited BASF SE Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited the Sherwin-Williams Company DuPont Diamond Vogel and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global antimicrobial coatings market size is predicted to reach USD 8,650.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding the advantages of active ingredients found in antimicrobial coatings to prevent microbial growth in the wall, door handles and other indoor objects will accelerate the antimicrobial coatings market growth. the market size stood at USD 3,690.0 Million in 2019. The rising prevalence of diseases will spur significant demand for antimicrobial coatings in the prevention and protection against mold, fungi, and bacteria during the forecast period.

The report Lists the Main Companies in the antimicrobial coatings market:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industrial Coatings

John Desmond Limited

BASF SE

Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited

The Sherwin-Williams Company

DuPont

Damond Vogel

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/antimicrobial-coatings-market-102784

COVID-19 Impact

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreaks across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Market Segments:

By Type:

Metallic {Silver, Copper, and Others}

Non-metallic {Polymeric, and Others}

By Application:

Medical & Healthcare

Indoor Air / HVAC

Mold Remediation

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Textile

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/antimicrobial-coatings-market-102784

Market Driver :

Strong Utilization of Antimicrobial in Disease Prevention to Improve Business Prospects

The increasing application of antimicrobial coatings in healthcare facilities can be a vital factor in inflating the demand of the market. For instance, Healthcare-related infections (HCAI), also known as nosocomial infections lead to a high rate of morbidity and mortality in patients. As per the World Health Organization, Fact Sheet, Hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections worldwide each year, leading to significant mortality and financial losses for health systems. The rising cases of HCAI in developing nations will create opportunities for the market. The World Health Organization, states in high-income countries, approximately 30% of patients in intensive care units (ICU) are affected by at least one healthcare-associated infection. Likewise, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) estimates that about 4.1 million acute care patients develop an HCAI annually, with 37,000 deaths directly attributed to HCAI. The increasing cognizance of HCAI and pandemics such as COVID-19 will lead to the improvement in the safety and hygiene of patients in hospitals, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. Also, the rising concertation to prevent the growth of microbes, which can lead to infections or cause product degradation will foster healthy growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Favorable Laws and Policies Will Strengthen Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1,383.5 million in 2019. North America and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising demand for antimicrobial coatings in indoor air / HVAC and medical applications. Favorable Healthcare Policies and laws will further promote the market in North America. The rising demand from the food & beverages and apparel industry in the U.S. and Canada will support the growth in North America. The increasing living standards of people along with the rising healthcare spending in the U.S. will further aid the development of the market. The growing innovation in the healthcare industry and the growing production of processed foods will contribute positively to the market in North America.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/antimicrobial-coatings-market-102784

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Type, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Metallic Silver Copper Others Non-metallic Polymeric Organic



TOC Continued…!



Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/antimicrobial-coatings-market-102784

Significant Development:

January 2019: Akzo Nobel N.V., a global leader and producer of powder coatings, announced that its Interpon AM range, containing BioCote antimicrobial protection was selected to be applied on 2,350 door handles in Abu Dhabi clinic. This coating combats the growth of microbes such as bacteria and mold.

Read Related Insights:

Coated Fabric Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Polymer Coated Fabric, Rubber Coated Fabric, and Fabric Backed Wall Coverings), By Application (Protective Clothing, Transportation, Furniture, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Coated Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polymer-Coated Fertilizers, Sulfur-coated Fertilizers, Others), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses, Turf and Ornaments, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: