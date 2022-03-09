Gluten Free Food Market to Worth $9.99 Billion by 2021-2028 | Gluten Free Food Industry CAGR of 8.29%

Companies covered in gluten free food market are The Kraft Heinz Company (Illinois, U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (New York, U.S.), General Mills Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.), Kellogg’s Company (Michigan, U.S.), Conagra Brands, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Parma, Italy), Noumi Limited (Australia), Enjoy Life Foods (Mondelez International) (Illinois, U.S.), Alara Wholefoods Ltd. (London, U.K.), Prima Foods Ltd. (South Wales, U.K.) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gluten-free food market size was valued at USD 5.25 billion in 2020. The market is estimated to grow from USD 5.72 billion in 2021 to USD 9.99 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of the product’s benefits, rising demand for functional foods, and increasing product innovations are expected to fuel the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Gluten-free Food Market, 2021-2028.”

Gluten-free food is produced for people suffering from gluten allergies and celiac diseases. The consumption of gluten can be damaging and may lead to intestine swelling. Therefore, the consumption of the product is expected to increase rapidly. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding the health benefits of such products is expected to increase adoption. Moreover, rising demand for functional foods and increasing product innovations may attract sales. These factors are expected to foster industry development in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

Rising Demand for Healthy Foods to Fuel Market Progress

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to consumers' rising demand for healthy foods. The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases led to the adoption of healthy food products. Rising spending on healthy food products is expected to increase the product demand. Furthermore, the adoption of reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and technologically advanced production techniques may enable companies to recover costs. These factors may propel the market growth in the coming years.

Segments

Type, Distributional Channel, and Region are Studied

By type

baby food

pastas & pizzas

snacks & RTE products

bakery products

condiments & dressings

As per the distributional channel

supermarkets/hypermarkets

convenience stores

specialty stores

drugstores & pharmacies

Geographically

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving & restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Prevalence of Gluten Intolerance and Celiac Disease to Fuel Market Progress

The rising prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac diseases is expected to boost the adoption of gluten-free food. As per the information provided by the Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology journal, nearly 1.4% global population is detected with celiac disorder. Furthermore, the rising demand for free-from and convenience foods is expected to boost the product adoption. Furthermore, rising reliability on nutritional convenience foods is expected to increase the adoption of the product. Moreover, the rising adoption of flavored food products with nutritional benefits is expected to bolster the Gluten free Food Market growth.

However, higher product prices and low market penetration are expected to hinder the market’s progress.

Regional Insights

Growing Inclination Towards Healthy Diet to Boost Industry Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the Gluten free Food Market share due to the growing inclination toward a healthy diet. The market in North America was USD 2.72 billion in 2020 and is expected to achieve a high market share in the coming years. Further, rising awareness regarding celiac disorder from consumers and the availability of a gluten-free diet products are expected to boost the market development.

In Europe, rising demand for free-from products from Germany, Italy, and the U.K. is expected to boost gluten-free products’ adoption. Furthermore, manufacturers focus on developing innovative foods such as gluten-free pasta to boost sales. These factors may propel the market development.

In Asia Pacific, rapid digitization and westernization lead to the acceptance of gluten-free food products. Furthermore, the growing artisanal bakery sector is expected to boost market progress.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Focus on Launching Novel Products to Boost Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market devise novel product launches to attract consumers and boost brand image. For example, in June 2021, Ulrick & Short Limited announced fazenda Nutrigel, a gluten-free functional flour, to improve the viscosity and overall texture of gluten-free bakery foods. Through this launch, the company may attract consumers and boost its brand image. Furthermore, the adoption of research and development, expansions, acquisitions, and technologically advanced production techniques boosts the market player’s position.

Industry Development

April 2021- Nestle SA launched gluten-free meals to satisfy consumers’ dietary habits and suit their lifestyles. It launched other protein-rich products such as Cauliflower Crust Chicken Mozzarella Piada, Triple Cheese Macaroni & Cheese Bowl, and Pasta Bolognese Bowl.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on the Global Free From Food Market Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)



Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

Potential Opportunities to Support the Sales during the Calamity

Global Gluten free Food Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Baby Food Pastas & Pizzas Snacks & RTE Products Bakery Products Condiments & Dressings By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Drugstores & Pharmacies Online Retail By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

