Discounted Early Bird Registration Now Open for The Civitas Networks for Health/DirectTrust 2022 Annual Conference
InterSystems Signs on as Platinum Sponsor
We’re grateful to InterSystems for their Platinum Sponsorship of the 2022 Annual Conference. They have been great partners and recognize the value of participating in our national network.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civitas Networks for Health and DirectTrust today announced that discounted early bird registration is now open for The Civitas Networks for Health 2022 Annual Conference, a Collaboration with the DirectTrust Summit. The “Better Together: Health Data Collaboratives and Information Exchange to Advance Health Equity” focused event will be held August 21-24 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, San Antonio, TX for in-person attendees or virtual participation.
— Civitas Networks for Health CEO Lisa Bari
Additionally, Civitas Networks for Health and DirectTrust are pleased to announce InterSystems as a Platinum Sponsor. InterSystems is an industry-leading vendor for data management, rapid application development and integration, and healthcare information systems.
“We’re grateful to InterSystems for their Platinum Sponsorship of the 2022 Annual Conference. They have been great partners and recognize the value of participating in our national network,” said Civitas Networks for Health CEO Lisa Bari. “InterSystems repeatedly voices their dedication to enhancing and advancing the interoperability of healthcare information exchange. We’re delighted to have their support.”
The national hybrid event will provide a robust learning and networking experience for attendees both in-person and virtually. The conference will feature health care industry leaders sharing ideas and best practices on improving health information exchange and interoperability, as well as other critical topics influencing health improvement efforts aimed at increasing health equity.
The conference is open to all members of Civitas Networks for Health and DirectTrust, as well as non-members who are invested in health IT, information exchange, and health care improvement. Prices vary for in-person or virtual attendance and based on membership status. Early bird registration closes on May 27, 2022. Click here to learn more and register. Corporate pricing, which includes unlimited registrations for virtual participation, is also available. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available; click here to learn more.
“InterSystems is thrilled to sponsor this year’s annual conference,” said Jerry Hinch, Director of North American Marketing at InterSystems. “As a returning sponsor, we look forward to a wonderful event that brings health care leaders together to share best practices, form meaningful connections, and inspire new ideas ranging from regional to national impact.”
About Civitas Networks for Health
Civitas Networks for Health is a mission- and member-driven organization dedicated to using health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. It was formed in October 2021 with the affiliation of the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC) and the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI). Civitas Networks for Health counts more than one hundred regional and statewide health information exchanges (HIEs), regional health improvement collaboratives (RHICs), quality improvement organizations (QIOs), and all-payer claims databases (APCDs) as well as more than 50 affiliated organizations as members and reaches approximately 95 percent of the United States population. To learn more, please visit www.civitasforhealth.org.
About DirectTrust
DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the healthcare and technology communities, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, consumers/patients, and health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing PKI mechanisms for trusted, secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within its trust community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.
