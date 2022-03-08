Submit Release
Winners of the Fit for Life Photo Contest

UNESCO is pleased to announce the winners of the Fit for Life Photo Contest. Organized to celebrate the launch of the Fit for Life flagship, the contest was an opportunity for young people around the world to submit entries which illustrate the power and potential of sport as a driver of equality, empowerment, and inclusion.

