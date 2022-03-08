Angela Camargo: exploring animal-plant interactions in Latin America

On the occasion of the MAB programme's 50th anniversary, she discusses her research on animal-plant interaction in the field, the impact of the pandemic, and finding joy in science.

Let’s start with you arriving in Mexico for your studies. That’s where you would later begin to work in research.

Yes, I did my master's research on white-tailed deer populations in the Mixteca Poblana, which is a tropical dry forest area. During my PhD, I worked in Chiapas, in the Montes Azules Biosphere Reserve. Currently, as a researcher, I am working in arid zones in northern Mexico. We are looking to work on systems called ‘sky islands’, which are basically isolated mountains in the middle of the desert each with different types of vegetation. They are very interesting systems from an ecological point of view. They are found in an area between Chihuahua and Coahuila and between Chihuahua and Sonora. We are currently working to describe and quantify mammal richness patterns along altitudinal gradients in these arid zones, so the sky islands are perfect systems for these studies.

At the time, why did you decide to apply for the UNESCO MAB Young Scientist Awards?

During 2012, I had no funding to go out to the field, my research project had a seed fund, but there wasn't much else. I was already a year and a half into my PhD at that point.

So, I started looking for sources of funding and sent my proposal for small grants that would not involve partnering with an association or civil organization, so that as a student I could manage the funds freely. That is how I found out about the MAB Young Scientist Awards.

If I remember correctly, the application process for the MAB Young Scientist Awards required an application first from the Mexican government and then from the Mexican Commission for UNESCO. I wrote to Dr Sergio Guevara, who had been my professor during my master's degree at the Institute of Ecology in Xalapa, in Veracruz, in Mexico, crossing my fingers that he would remember me, and he replied: "send your proposal" and so I only had to adjust it to the requirements of the call.

Out of the 10 or so proposals I sent to various sources, two were successful: one with the MAB Programme and one with the Kew Botanic Gardens in England, which helped me with laboratory analysis.

What was your experience of using the 5,000 USD grant funding from the MAB Young Scientist Awards?

My project involved setting up camera traps to monitor animals in the Montes Azules Biosphere Reserve, in Chiapas in Mexico. By the time I received the UNESCO award, I already had 15 or 20 camera traps, which was sufficient for my project. Fortunately, I had received other resources that allowed me to pay for the equipment. If I had had to buy them, I would not have been able to afford them, because at that time a relatively good brand of camera cost about 200 USD.

Most of the resources I received from UNESCO were used for field mobilisation. The Montes Azules Biosphere Reserve is located in a remote area that borders the Usumacinta River, which also borders Guatemala. To get there, you have to travel by interstate, urban and private transport.

In the biosphere reserve there is a biological station that is managed by a civil association. However, I decided not to stay at the station, preferring instead to stay in the ejidos, the rural communities where the people who were going to help me with the fieldwork lived, and this helped to reduce the costs of my stay. These people rented us a small house where many students lived, and the daily life was much more pleasant. But this meant that every day we had to travel by boat from the ejido to the biosphere reserve, which was separated by the river. So, a large part of the budget was used for the fuel for the boats and the fair wages of the two or three people who helped us every day with intensive work.

The MAB Young Scientist Award also allowed me to take two undergraduate students to the field to carry out research for their thesis as part of my PhD project.

One of the undergraduate students used the data I produced in my PhD thesis - with the camera traps - to analyse animal behavioural issues, which earned him an honourable mention for his undergraduate thesis and won third prize at the National Ecology Congress. The registration fee was also paid with funds from the UNESCO Young Scientist Award, so we can say that we maximized the funds.

One thing worth noting is that UNESCO does not ask for a technical or financial report at the end of the research, it trusts that the resources are put to good use. In Mexico, any money received, whether from the university or the government, must be checked. I think it's good to check the use of resources, but it gets very complicated when you are in field situations.

For example, in Comitán - one of the largest towns closest to the biosphere reserve that is still located four hours away - there are supermarkets of well-known chains that can give you an invoice, but you also need to pay more. The same purchases can be made in the community, contributing to a small economic benefit, because you buy cheese from the lady who produces the cheese, meat when an animal is slaughtered from their plots of land, etc. The resources yield more in the ejido than if you had to prove everything in the city or the municipal capital.

So not having to check the use of the resources actually helps a lot and allowed us, in the long run, to make very good use of them. Above all, it allows to pay fairly the people who collaborate with you, that is very welcome and appreciated.