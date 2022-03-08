Submit Release
Endangered heritage in Ukraine: UNESCO reinforces protective measures

Contact has also been established with civil society, living heritage professionals and practitioners regarding the impact of the crisis on the situation of artists and cultural institutions.

Response to the needs of Ukrainian cultural professionals

New meetings with Ukrainian cultural professionals – World Heritage site managers, museum directors and professionals in charge of immovable and movable heritage – are scheduled on 9 and 10 March 2022, in order to identify urgent needs. 

To address these needs, UNESCO will mobilize international partners during an emergency response coordination meeting with UNITAR, the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), Blue Shield International, the International Council of Museums (ICOM), the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and ALIPH, among others.

 

