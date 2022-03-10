ESPORTS Educational Symposium added to Cyberathlete's 25th Anniversary $250,000 collegiate tournament

Singapore Esports Company expands scope for its 25th Anniversary event

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberathlete® Pte. Ltd. announces the expansion of their 25th Anniversary activities that include “Cyberathlete® Collegiate Mobile Legends Series” with a US$250,000 grand finals cash prize.

“While the grand finals cash prize is an unprecedented amount for the collegiate esports market, we quickly recognize that collegiate eSports can not only be about the prize money but needs to include education, and a cultural exchange as well” says Scott Valencia, CEO of Cyberathlete® Pte. Ltd. “That is why we are adding depth and activities to our 25th Anniversary event”.

In addition to the 8 original countries already announced as participants, we will be offering the opportunity for collegiate operators from territories where the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) now has expanded its presence, to form a collegiate team. These new countries include Turkey, Brazil, Peru, MENA, Cambodia, and the United States. “We have every intention of working with the operators who want to bridge the gap between pro and collegiate,” Valencia emphasized. “It is just a matter of working toward what is best for industry”.

“Education and esports will receive significant focus”, Frank Yong, Board President of Cyberathlete® Pte. Ltd said. “Both collegiate institutes and sponsors have made significant monetary investments to help establish new adaptive sports programs, but it still has a large learning curve. Therefore, we will be flying in one esports educator from each country to participate in a symposium that will explore the issues, successes, and expand our collective knowledge base of the collegiate esports”. This symposium will be available to everyone free of charge through several streaming platforms.

Yong said conversations have also taken place with other collegiate organizations to possibly patriciate in the symposium to establish an agreed upon schedule and rule set for international online collegiate tournaments.

"The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang esports has continued to grow in both viewership and global market presence," added Ray Ng, Senior Esports Manager for MLBB developer MOONTON Games. “We are excited to be part of Cyberathlete®’s groundbreaking initiative for the collegiate market”.

“Qualifiers will begin in May 2022 and end in November 2022. The top country teams will then compete for the grand cash prize of US$250,000 at the World Collegiate Finals which will happen directly after the MLBB M4 Pro Finals”. Said Valencia “We are looking forward to announcing the host country and dates shortly after the M4 dates are announced”.

About Cyberathlete®

Cyberathlete® emerged on the gaming scene as The Cyberathlete Professional League (CPL) organizing professional esports tournaments. It was founded in 1997 in Dallas, Texas, United States. CPL is a pioneer in professional esports tournaments. CPL is now known as Cyberathlete® Pte Ltd and is headquartered in Singapore, with offices in the US and China.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game worldwide (outside of China). With over one billion installations and 100 million active monthly users, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the top 10 most-played games in over 80 countries. Spanning from Southeast Asia to the Middle East and India, the multiplayer is available in 139 countries and is localised in 25 languages. The MOBA operates on 1,200 servers to ensure seamless gameplay.

About Mobile Legends Esports

Established in 2017, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports serves as a platform for players to pursue their dreams of becoming esports athletes, develop their potential, and illuminate opportunities within the international esports ecosystem. MLBB Esports has since expanded to multiple leagues, including the MPL series hosted in Southeast Asia, Europe, Middle East, and North America.



For inquiries and further information, please contact:

Man Yong Le

Marketing and PR

Cyberathlete

marketing@cyberathlete.com