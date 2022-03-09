Indian Footwear Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Business-Opportunities

Indian Footwear Market

Indian Footwear Market by Type, Mode of Sale and Material: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the Indian Footwear Market and altered several market scenarios.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Indian Footwear Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

Footwear is used as a fashion purpose and to enhance the overall appearance. Furthermore, vendors have focused on developing fashionable footwear with comfort, style, and enhanced performance to cater to the consumer needs.

The Indian footwear market is driven by increase in fashion consciousness among the young generation and growing consumers preference to match their daily outfits with their footwear. In addition, rise in health concerns motivate people to perform indoor & outdoor physical activities, which fuel the demand for athletic shoes.

However, high cost associated with raw materials and increase in production of duplicate footwear products by local manufacturers hamper the market growth. The presence of counterfeit products in the industry hinders its growth. Conversely, increase in demand for fancy & comfortable footwear is expected to provide various opportunities for the market growth.

The Indian footwear market is segmented based on type, mode of sale, material, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into athletic, and non-athletic. On the basis of mode of sale, it is classified into retail sales and online sales. Based on material, it is categorized as leather and non-leather. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Bata India Limited, Liberty Shoes Limited, Paragon Group, Relaxo Footwears Limited, Adidas AG, PUMA, Geox S.p.A., Skechers USA, Incorporation, Nike Incorporation, and Under Armour Inc.

The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the Indian Footwear Market.

Indian Footwear Market Key Segments:

○ By Type

○ Mode of Sale

○ Material

Key Benefits

○ The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the Indian footwear market.

○ The factors affecting the market growth and projections from 2014 to 2022 are included in the report.

○ The report provides quantitative & qualitative trends to assist stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

○ An in-depth analysis of key segments demonstrates the different types of footwear used across regions.

○ Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

