Pulse Flour Market Growth Trends, Size, Share and Forecast 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pulse Flour market was valued at USD 11.51 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 28.9 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 12%. The Pulse Flour market is expanding with a growing trend for nutritious, protein-rich and gluten-free foods. There is an increasing consumer preference for vegetarian diets and cleaner product labels. Since these products are rich in protein, potassium, iron and fibre; they find extensive application in health foods. Chickpea is the most popular pulse flour category because of a varied range of application. The rising demand for organic food products and plant-based protein sources is also propelling the market growth.

The developed economies of North America and Europe are witnessing a growth in the Pulse Flour market and a significant portion of this demand comes from the middle-income earning countries. The Asia Pacific market holds the largest consumer base for the Pulse Flour market and the region is expected to expand in pulse flour production and consumption at the highest CAGR. Despite a favourable growth scenario, fluctuations in pulse production and increasing prices hinder the market growth. Moreover, addressing the taste requirements of consumers is a challenge in this market.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By type, chickpea flour forms the largest application segment in the pulse flours market. The flour is a rich source of many nutrients and is finding growing application in health foods across the globe.

The demand for lentil flours is rising within the global pulse flours

market. The product helps in imparting a nutty texture to baked goods and are a nutritional substitute over the conventional wheat flour.

By application, bakery & snacks form the largest segment. Pulse flour is being used as a replacement of wheat flour in baked items as the latter consists of excess gluten. The rising cases of gluten intolerance are propelling the use of pulse flours.

Pulse flours are also finding increasing application in the beverage industry in smoothies, protein drinks, among others. They form a helpful aid in preparing substitutes for people with soy and lactose intolerance.

The application of pea flour is also expanding, especially in the functional health foods segment. They have a high fiber content and a low-fat composition, which makes them applicable for many nutritional products.

Pulse flours are also finding growing application in preparation of extruded food products that include breakfast cereals, snacks, porous powders and textured protein products.

The Asia Pacific Pulse Flour market is the largest globally. This is because of a large consumer base, increasing per capita incomes, and an increasing trend of health foods.

A few of the top market players have centers and workforce teams dedicated to innovation purposes. For example, Ingredion Incorporated has specialized laboratory-based innovation centers to address global demand for food focusing on digestive health, healthy blood sugar levels and added protein properties.

Major companies in this market are strengthening their market footprints by adopting acquisition and merger policies. In February 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company as a part of its strategic policy framework acquired Neovia, a global provider of value-added animal nutrition solutions.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Pulse Flour market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Peas

Chickpea

Bean

Lentil

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bakery and Snacks

Extruded Food

Meat Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

