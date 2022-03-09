The Business Shower School Announces Course on How to Host a Business Shower for Female Entrepreneurs
ATLANTA , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES , March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the first ever business shower organizations in the United States, The Business Shower School, launches new course to teach female entrepreneurs how to get resources for their startups through having business showers.
There's a shortage of resources available to female entrepreneurs and startups, which has made it difficult to start, manage, and grow a business. On this note, The Business Shower School was launched as a learning center to teach aspiring female entrepreneurs the best practices and steps to organize a business shower and get resources for their new businesses.
The Business Shower School is thrilled to announce the launch of its course “How to Host a Business Shower on a Budget”, which is now open for enrollment. Business showers are not popular in the United States, and the CEO of The Business Shower School, Angelique Hill, sees it as an innovative approach to help female entrepreneurs.
“I loved the idea of a business shower since the first time I heard about it,” said Angelique Hill, Owner and Lead Instructor at The Business Shower School. “Becoming an entrepreneur is a major life event that is worthy to be acknowledged, so I think we should normalize having business showers like we do baby and bridal showers. We should celebrate women for all of their amazing accomplishments.”
A business shower is a celebration of the birth of a new business. Guests come together to congratulate the owner or entrepreneur by bringing them gifts for their startup. The concept started trending on social media in 2019 as a quote that said, “Like baby showers, let's host business showers. When a friend starts a business, we come together, congratulate them, and bring resources for their business".
Through The Business Shower School, Angelique Hill will be equipping women with ideas on how to get resources for their business while offering them a virtual business brainstorm kit to help them discover a business idea that’s compatible with their personality.
“Within the next few months, we will be offering a master class on how to start and maintain a business, so we are really excited for that release. We want every woman who dreams of owning her own business to have the knowledge and tools to make it happen,” concluded Angelique Hill.
For more information, please www.thebusinessshowerschool.com or send an email to support@thebusinessshowerschool.com.
About Angelique Hill
Angelique Hill is a Certified Family Life Educator, Self-Published Author, and the Owner, CEO, and Lead Instructor at Rising Adults Academy, an online learning center that provides life skills education to emerging adults. She founded The Business Shower School, which shows women how to host a business shower for themselves or others. The center provides other helpful tools for female entrepreneurs or aspiring business owners.
Angelique Hill
