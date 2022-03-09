Supermarket RDN Spotlight: Elizabeth Hall – Navigating Nutrition in the Aisles and Beyond

Mar 9, 2022

By: Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN, Senior Director, Health & Well-being, FMI

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, also known as “RDN Day” is celebrated annually during National Nutrition Month® on the second Wednesday in March. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (the Academy) established this occasion to increase awareness of registered dietitian nutritionists as the “indispensable providers of food and nutrition services” and to thank RDNs for their commitment to helping people enjoy healthy lives.

As part of RDN Day, we wanted to recognize and celebrate the many RDNs that work across the entire food industry, dedicated to connecting food and nutrition to improved health for all consumers. To properly frame this celebration, we connected with Dr. Elizabeth Hall who has practiced as an RDN in clinical, foodservice, behavioral health, and most extensively in the business/retail environment as a dietitian for K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. for most of the past seven years. Well-known in the supermarket dietitian world as a strategic leader, Dr. Hall is also a passionate researcher and educator, currently serving as assistant professor in the dietetics program at Harding University. Dr. Hall’s contributions are remarkable, as she is paving the way and guiding future RDNs to succeed as well. She has been involved as an advisor and content developer for many Academy resources by providing her expertise in the consumer nutrition environment and supermarket setting that will prove beneficial for food retail RDNs across the country for many years to come.

Register: So, we had to ask… If you found yourself on an elevator surrounded by food industry CEO’s, what would you want them to know about registered dietitian nutritionists?

Dr. Hall: Registered Dietitian Nutritionists are well-respected health professionals who are food and nutrition experts. Nutrition-related diseases like heart disease and diabetes continue to increase in our communities. Your customers and employees are ‘hungry’ for direction when it comes to choosing foods that best support health. RDNs have the most expertise to educate, counsel, and share the message of food as medicine in your organization.

Register: What would you tell these CEOs about the potential for RDNs in the food retail setting?

Dr. Hall: As grocery stores evolve as a destination for health and well-being, the RDN is the most qualified health professional to help bridge the gaps between food choice and prevention and management of disease. Supporting the health of our communities is not only an important responsibility of food retailers but can also be a significant business opportunity. The RDN is instrumental in strategizing, implementing, and evaluating health and well-being programs in retail.

Register: What final words of wisdom do you have for other retail RDNs out there?

Dr. Hall: As a food retail RDN, your reach is expansive, and you have the opportunity to intervene in the environment where most people make their decisions about food - the grocery store! Happy RDN Day to all registered dietitian nutritionists and thank you for your incredible work!