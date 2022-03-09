Reactive Diluents Market Size To Reach USD 1.32 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Reactive Diluents Market Size – USD 921.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.5%, Trends –The rise in demand for materials with high mechanical strength

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Reactive Diluents Market is forecast to reach USD 1.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The reactive diluents market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Factors like the rise in demand for materials that are lightweight and have high mechanical strength, drastic urbanization in emerging economies, and expansion of end-user industries are contributing to the growth of the market. The rising demand for VEEA monomer, which is a hybrid monomer that is used as a reactive diluent in UV inkjet printing, has positively impacted the growth of the reactive diluents market. It has witnessed a significant demand in the U.S. and Europe market. The mentioned regions hold substantial opportunity for the market that is needed to be tapped for further market expansion.

In addition to the factors mentioned, expansion in the construction industry is also propelling the growth of the market. Herein, the rise in investments in public infrastructure projects has resulted in increasing the demand for reactive diluents. As an instance, The Saudi Arabian government has made extensive investments in Jeddah Economic City. Such a rise in investments in public infrastructure increases the scope of application of reactive diluents, which contributes to the growth of the market.

In context to region, North America occupies a significant market position in the reactive diluents market. Factors like the growth and development of the renovation and construction industry in this region is contributing to the expansion of the market in North America.

Aditya Birla Chemicals, Hexion, Huntsman, Adeka Corporation, Kukdo Chemicals, Evonik Industries, EMS-Griltech, Cargill, Olin, Sachem, and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The reactive diluents market held a market share of USD 921.1 Million in the year 2019. The market is expected to grow at a rate of 4.5% during the forecast period.

In regards to Type, the Aliphatic segment generated the highest revenue of USD 408.5 Million in 2019 with the fastest growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period. Its traits, like enhanced impact strength and ability to function as an effective diluent has resulted in the extensive application of this type of reactive diluents in the functioning of different end-user industries. Its extensive use in various end-user industries contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In context to End-users, the market has been segmented into Construction, Automotive, Electrical & electronics, Wind-energy, and Others. Among these end-users, the Construction segment is calculated to yield the highest revenue of USD 15.2 Million in 2019 with a growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors like increased investments in the construction sector for building public infrastructures increases the relevance and application of reactive diluents in this segment, which contributes to its generated revenue.

While discussing End-users, the Automotive industry is worth mentioning here, that is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.0% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 31.4% of the market by 2027. The continuous expansion of the automotive industry results in increased demand for reactive diluents in this segment that contributes to its growth rate.

In regards to Application, the Coatings & Paints segment is leading the market that holds the largest market share of 37.0% in 2019 with the fastest growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period. The rise in infrastructural projects that are being commissioned in emerging countries along with expansion of automotive sector has resulted in increased demand for coatings & paints. The increased demand for coatings & paints has raised the application of reactive diluent in this segment, which contributes to its market share.

Market Overview:

Chemicals are required in many industrial processes. As a result, the materials and chemicals industry is inextricably linked to other sectors. When one is utilized to produce the other, there is a correlation. Other industries use chemicals from chemical makers and suppliers as raw materials.

More than 70% of chemical industry products are being consumed by other industries, with roughly 20% being used by the industry for other purposes. This 70 percent supports food and health, textiles, transportation, medications, and other sectors. Only 10% of the products are intended to be sold to the general public. The expansion of the materials and chemicals business is dependent on demand from other industries. As a result, supply is directly affected by increased manufacturing rates in other industries.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aromatic

Aliphatic

Cycloaliphatic

End-user Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Construction

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Wind-energy

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Coatings & Paints

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

