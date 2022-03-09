Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,574 in the last 365 days.

OnePageCRM Identifies Current Trends and Challenges for Small Businesses in a New Sales Insights Survey Report

Sales Insights Survey 2021 Cover

OnePageCRM compiled results from the Sales Insights Survey for small businesses and summarized sales trends for 2022.

76% of small businesses agree that referrals (or word-of-mouth marketing) are their number one source for getting high-quality leads.”
— Sales Insights Survey 2021
NEW YORK, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnePageCRM, an action-focused CRM for small businesses, compiled results from the Sales Insights Survey for small businesses and summarized sales trends for 2022.

The survey was running in December 2021 and collected responses from 108 sales professionals and small business business owners about their sales and business expectations, priorities, and challenges. You can read the full Sales Insights report here.

The report covers a variety of sales-related topics and provides actionable recommendations on how to improve different stages of your sales process, manage data in a growing business, automate routine tasks, and follow up more efficiently.

The report is divided into three sections: Sales expectations, Sales processes, and Sales tools.

According to the results, in 2022, small businesses want to prioritize their relationships with existing customers by either improving communication with them (80%) or by increasing business activities with existing clients (75%).

The majority of small business owners and sales professionals want to improve their data analysis and management skills (63%). Time management, networking, and virtual selling are also among the top skills on the 2022 agenda.

Most survey participants (74%) expect their revenues to increase in 2022. Only a small percentage of companies (approximately 2%) believe that their revenues will decline during the next few months.

61% of small businesses struggle with prospecting and qualifying leads. While modern tools have made it much easier to capture leads from various sources and quickly add them to CRM systems, businesses are now looking for ways to generate more high-quality leads.

76% of survey participants agree that referrals (or word-of-mouth marketing) are their number one source for getting high-quality leads. Networking is another popular source for lead generation that is used by more than half of small businesses (53%).

According to the survey results, most of the lead sources reported by small businesses are all digital. Only a small fraction of participants (7%) use traditional advertising.

When it comes to staying on top of sales trends, many sales professionals and small business owners (45%) join LinkedIn or Facebook discussions, 34% prefer to participate in live webinars and Q&A sessions. 33% sign up for sales-related newsletters.

Small businesses value easy-to-use CRM systems (86%) and consider contact management the most important CRM feature (87%). In the report, OnePageCRM also lists a few tips on how to make the most of your contact management process even if you currently use a simple spreadsheet.

The report also provides more detail on daily sales challenges in small businesses, the number of follow-ups, a list of top sales resources for upskilling, and much more. Get the full report here: Sales Insights Report for Small Business 2021.

About OnePageCRM

OnePageCRM is an action-focused CRM that transforms a customer database into an actionable to-do list with specific tasks assigned to every contact. For example, “send a follow-up email” or “schedule a call” — it can be as simple as that. With OnePageCRM, your contact database becomes a valuable asset and every record contributes to your business growth.

OnePageCRM
email us here
###
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

You just read:

OnePageCRM Identifies Current Trends and Challenges for Small Businesses in a New Sales Insights Survey Report

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.