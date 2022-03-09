Transportation and Environment Committee Meets on March 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, August 3 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Committee will review the recommended FY23-28 CIP for the Department of Transportation and the I-270 Corridor Forward Plan

The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee will meet Wednesday, March 9 at 1:30 p.m. to review the recommended FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the Department of Transportation (DOT) and discuss the I-270 Corridor Forward Plan.

The members of the T&E Committee include Chair Tom Hucker, Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmember Hans Riemer.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Transportation Recommended FY23-28 CIP

Review: The T&E Committee will hold its second meeting to review the recommended FY23-28 CIP for DOT. At its initial meeting on Feb. 18, the Committee received an overview of the transportation capital program and reviewed bridge, highway maintenance, road and traffic engineering projects.

At this meeting the Committee will review mass transit, pedestrian facilities, bikeways and facility planning projects. In addition, a meeting is tentatively scheduled for April to review Parking Lot District (PLD) projects with the PLD operating budgets.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Chris Conklin, director, Department of Transportation (DOT); Emil Wolanin, deputy director, DOT; Hannah Henn, deputy director, DOT; Tim Cupples, chief, Division of Transportation Engineering, DOT; Dan Hibbert, chief, Division of Transit Services, DOT; Brady Goldsmith, chief, Management Services, DOT; Joana Conklin, RTS development manager, Department of General Services; Corey Pitts, planning section manager, DOT; Anita Aryeetey, OMB; and Gary Nalven (OMB).

I-270 Corridor Forward Plan

Review: The T&E Committee will continue to review and make recommendations to the Council on the Planning Board draft of the Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan. The Committee held an initial meeting to review the plan on Feb. 28, 2022 where it asked the Montgomery County Planning Board to develop a consensus set of recommendations regarding the Corridor Cities Transitway (CCT) and the Planning Board’s recommended Corridor Connectors. At this meeting, the Committee will review these recommendations.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has committed $360 million of funds in support of one or more new transit lines in the I-270 Corridor and the Council’s decision on the plan will inform the decision as to how the $360 million will be used.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Casey Anderson, chair, Planning Board; Gwen Wright, Director, Planning Department; Carrie Sanders, chief, Midcounty Planning, Planning Department; Jason Sartori, chief, Countywide Planning, Planning Department; Jessica McVary, master planner and supervisor, Midcounty Planning; Jesse Cohn McGowan, project manager, Countywide Planning; Christopher Conklin, director, Department of Transportation (DOT); Hannah Henn, deputy director for Transportation Policy, DOT; Andrew Bossi, Director’s Office, DOT; Joana Conklin, RTS development manager, Department of General Services; and Corey Pitts, planning section manager, DOT.

