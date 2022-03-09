Inertial Measurement Unit Market Size Expected to Reach USD 31.49 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Inertial Measurement Unit Market Size – Rising smartphone market, a major consumer of the Inertial Measurement Unit, is the primary factor driving the growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing advancement in the MEMs is a significant factor for the growth of the Inertial Measurement Unit industry. Another major factor for the surge in the demand of the IMU market is the rising smartphone market, which is the major consumer of IMU. However, the issue of accumulated error over time in Navigation application will affect the growth of the market negatively.

Market Size – USD 20.38 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.50%, Market Trends – Rising smartphone market, a major consumer of the Inertial Measurement Unit, is the primary factor driving the growth of the IMU market over the forecast period.

According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Inertial Measurement Unit market size was valued at USD 20.38 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period. Factors affecting the increasing demand for the Inertial Measurement Unit market is the growing rate of applications in the Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMs). The rising demand from the consumers for equipment with better ergonomics will also be a significant factor for the growth of the market. IMU is also used in smartphones for various purposes. With the accelerated growth of the smartphone industry, the demand for Inertial Measurement Unit will also increase over the forecast period.

Some of the common applications of Inertial Measurement Unit include determining the direction in GPS systems, tracking the motion in the consumer electronics in cell phones or video game remotes. IMU is increasingly being used in the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) systems. Industrial applications of IMU include alignment and measurement of the equipment like antennas. In the aerospace industry, Inertial Measurement Unit is used to maneuver the aircraft; both manned as well as unmanned. Future applications of Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) include coupling up the device with technologies like GPS, RF, and LiDAR, which will further enable accurate localization of people, vehicles and equipment, both indoor as well as outdoor.

Increasing smartphone industry is the primary factor attributing to the growth of the demand for Inertial Measurement Unit over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key participants include Honeywell International (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Bosch (Germany), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Kvh Industries (U.S.), Moog, Inc.(U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Fairchild Semiconductors (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), Xsens (Netherlands), Sensonor AS (Norway), and VectorNav Technologies (U.S.).

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1983

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The valuation for the Global Inertial Measurement Unit market was USD 20.38 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 31.49 Billion by 2028

• Increasing advancements in the MEMs is the primary reason for the growth of the Inertial Measurement Unit industry.

• The accumulated error of IMU equipment is the main factor that can restrain the growth of the market.

• Gyroscope, Magnetometer, and Accelerometer segments are projected to grow with similar rates over the forecasted period due to the three being an integral part of the IMU device.

• The equipment is increasingly being used in the land, defense, industrial, and aerospace applications in a bid to obtain a precise measurement of vector-based variables.

• The Inertial Measurement Unit industry is fairly competitive and consists of several dominant players. Some of the players currently dominate the market; however, the advancements in the MEMs type of sensor technology are allowing new entrants in the market to increase their market share.

• High growth of applications in the Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) will be the major factor for the increase in demand of IMU market over the forecasted period.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/inertial-measurement-unit-market

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Inertial Measurement Unit Market on the basis of Gyro Techniques, Components, Platform, Applications, and Region:

Gyro Techniques (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Ring Laser Gyro

• Fiber Optic Gyro

• Hemispherical Resonator Gyro

• Micro-electrochemical systems

• Vibrating gyro

• Others

Components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Gyroscope

• Magnetometer

• Accelerometer

Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Aerial

• Land

• Naval

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Aerospace

o Civil Aviation

 General Aircraft

 Commercial Aircraft

 Helicopters

o Military Aircraft

 Fighter

 Military Helicopters

 Transport Carriers

o Space launch vehicles

o UAVs

• Marine

o Merchant Ships

o Naval Ships

o Unmanned Marine Vehicles

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Survey Equipment

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1983

Key Advantages of Inertial Measurement Unit Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Inertial Measurement Unit industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Inertial Measurement Unit market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.