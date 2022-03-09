Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Predicted to Attain USD 1,595.7 Million By 2028 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Size – USD 378.3 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 19.60%, Trends – Synthesis of nanoceria for safe and efficient use

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market was valued at USD 378.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,595.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 19.60%. Cerium is a rare earth material that belongs to a lanthanide group of elements. Cerium reacts with oxygen to form cerium oxide nanoparticles, which have a wide range of applications across all fields. Cerium element is found in abundance, which has increased its importance in various biochemical, biomedical, and catalytic applications like low-temperature water-shift reaction, solar cells, oxygen sensors, auto-exhaust catalysts, glass polishing materials, cosmetics, and oxidation-resistant coatings. In small quantities, these are added to the end-products to improve the product’s performance. However, excess use of cerium oxide nanoparticles can lead to toxicity. Cerium oxide has gained considerable importance in the medical field owing to its excellent self-regenerating antioxidant properties. It serves as a promising antioxidant for the treatment of various oxidative stress-related diseases. One of the significant challenges that still need to be solved is the safe and efficient use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in the pharmacological agents since nanoparticles tend to agglomerate, which can lead to toxicity and detrimental side-effects.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2106

Additionally, cerium oxide nanoparticles are extensively used in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP), corrosion protection, fuel oxidation catalysis, and automotive exhaust treatment. Cerium oxide nanoparticles also exhibit bio-relevant activities like mimicking superoxide dismutase (SOD), peroxidase, oxidase, phosphatase, and scavenging hydroxyl radicals. Thus, a wide range of unique properties coupled with increased applications in various fields is driving the market growth.

Key participants include Cerion (US), Plasmachem (Germany), American Elements (US), Inframat Advanced Materials (US), NYACOL Nano Technologies (US), Nanophase Technologies (US), Meliorum Technologies, SkySpring Nanomaterials, American Elements, Strem Chemicals.

Some of the key factors propelling the cerium oxide nanoparticles market growth include increased demand for cerium oxide in various industrial applications, high penetration of cerium oxide in commercial uses, increase in research and development activity, synthesis of nanoceria for safe and efficient implementation in pharmaceuticals and price drop of cerium oxide nanoparticles. However, the market growth is expected to be hindered by factors like increased toxicity on excess use of cerium oxide nanoparticles, negative impact on health and environment, and the tendency of cerium oxide nanoparticles to agglomerate.

For making high-sensitive biosensor, Cerium oxide nanoparticles have been used. They are used as whole sensor or a part of the transducer element. Because of this there is certainty for cerium oxide nanoparticles to grow in the near future. North America has been one of the regions where there has been research and development in production of cerium oxide nanoparticles, as it is expected to favor the market growth. A region like Asia Pacific is about to see significant growth in coming years for these particles due to rise in the demand of medical and automotive sectors.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cerium-oxide-nanoparticles-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cerium oxide nanoparticles market is growing at a CAGR of 5% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 19.4 % and 19.3% CAGR, respectively. Increased R&D activities, coupled with high penetration of cerium oxide nanoparticles in various industrial applications, are expected to drive the market growth.

As of 2018, Dispersion form type is the dominating Cerium oxide nanoparticle, which holds 64.1% of the global market. North American regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions

An increase in applications and demand from various end-use industries coupled with funding support from research & development and decrease in cerium oxide nanoparticles are expected to drive the market growth.

The key market players are adopting strategies like launching new products to satisfy a large number of customers. For example, Cerion advanced materials announced a cost-effective, flexible synthesis process that yields high-purity ceria nanoparticle dispersions suited for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) and other polishing applications.

Exposure to cerium oxide nanoparticle through inhalation is a significant concern as the lungs and lymph nodes associated with are targeted first and later get distributed to other parts like spleen, liver, and kidney.

According to research, it was observed that exposure to high doses of nanoceria resulted in DNA damage in liver cells and peripheral blood leukocytes, cytogenetic changes, and micronucleus formation in the bone marrow.

For the production of bio-relevant nanoparticle, synthesis parameters need to be carefully optimized to select for beneficial physiochemical properties.

Cerium oxide nanoparticles assist in inhibited production of reactive oxygen species, cell migration, and invasion of ovarian cancer cells without affecting the healthy cells and successfully curbing the growth of cancerous cells.

Green synthesis methods that use biocompatible stabilizers are increasingly gaining relevance in the production of cerium oxide nanoparticles and their biomedical applications.

One of the significant issues that still need to be solved for safe and efficient use of CNPs as pharmacological agents is their tendency to agglomerate, experienced when CNPs are suspended in aqueous solutions as well as in vivo and physiological media.

Download Summary Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2106

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Cerium oxide nanoparticles market based on the form type, application type, end-use, and region:

Form Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dispersion

Powder

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Catalyst

Biomedical

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

Polishing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What revenue CAGR the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market is expected to register over the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market?

Who are the leading players of the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to register significant revenue growth in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market in the coming years?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2106

Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Epoxy Resins Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-epoxy-resins-market

Fatty Acid Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-fatty-acids-market

Ethanolamines Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-ethanolamines-market

Polystyrene Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-polystyrene-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further query, please connect with us and our team will provide you the report that suits your requirements

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.