MORPHOSE CAPITAL PARTNERS COMPLETES SEED ROUND FUNDING FOR INNOVATIVE "EdTech" SHERPA ONLINE

M&A specialist Morphose Capital Partners secures seed round for Sherpa Online, UK provider of digital tutoring experiencing boom in demand from lost learning

EdTech is undergoing a real surge in growth due to an acute and urgent need to compensate students of all ages for the lost learning time resulting from pandemic lockdowns and heightened absences. ” — Nick Atherton

LONDON, LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morphose Capital Partners, London-based specialist in Mergers and Acquisitions, corporate restructuring and finance, has completed a £250K seed round funding for innovative ‘EdTech’ Sherpa. Launched in January 2020, Sherpa Online provides high-quality, interactive online tutoring for learners of all levels. With over 1,500 experienced tutors available to teach all areas of the curriculum, Sherpa Online has been growing an average of 53% month-on-month since January 2021. It is now hosting 540 weekly lessons and rising, with a total of over 12,500 bookings to date.

Nick Atherton, Venture Partner at Morphose Capital Partners comments: “The EdTech sector is undergoing a real surge in growth, benefiting from public and private funds and an acute and urgent need to compensate students of all ages for the lost learning time resulting from pandemic lockdowns and heightened teaching staff and student absences. With the government's recent announcement that public exams will be going ahead this year, the demand for one-to-one tuition is burgeoning. Sherpa Is terrifically well placed and continues to benefit from this boom. It’s a superb, intuitive platform and offers a real opportunity to help pupils of all ages to get their learning back on track. We've really enjoyed working with Sherpa Online and look forward to assisting it with the next stage of its journey."

The funds raised will be used to enhance functionality, enrich its curriculum-aligned content, launch new offerings and to expand into new territories to meet growing demand fueled by lockdowns and the need for catch up support. One-on-one tutoring offers students a huge advantage, as teachers can focus on the individual's learning needs, helping students to build confidence in topics, accelerate their knowledge acquisition and gain the best outcomes from their education.

Conor Hughes, Technical Director and co-founder of Sherpa comments "We'd like to thank Morphose Capital Partners for their assistance in securing this latest seed round funding. We continually invest in improvements to our technology platform to make it as seamless as possible for students to find a tutor that suits them, and benefit from an interactive platform that enhances their learning experience and adds real value to their knowledge. As a business we have consistently hit all milestones, and we look forward to playing a lead role carving out the future of online learning."

Morphose Capital Partners specialises in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and restructuring with unique sector expertise in Insurance, Health and Wellbeing Services, Property, Facilities Management, Recruitment and Technology. Established in 2008, Morphose works with clients to identify and pursue the best strategic buy and sell-side match for M&A. The Morphose advisory team is led by current and former business owners with deep market knowledge and first-hand experience of the M&A process enabling them to provide practical, insightful and informed advice to other business owners.

Morphose Capital Partners is the trading name of Morphose Ltd. Morphose Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

