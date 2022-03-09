3D Printing Ceramic Market To Size, Share Analysis, Grade, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for product development and product modification combined with the growing demand for 3D printing in aerospace and healthcare

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D Printing Ceramic Market is forecasted to reach USD 247.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising demand from the product from end-use industries like healthcare and aerospace will remain the key factor driving market growth over the forecasted period. Conventional processes, like polishing and machining, are extremely time-consuming and labor-intensive. 3D printing ceramic providing flexibility in such labor-intensive and time-consuming processes will result in numerous opportunities to market vendors. Increasing investments in this emerging field, combined with the development of new materials, are driving the product demand in the aerospace industry. Around USD 4.8 million were invested by Nano Dimension to develop 3D printed ceramic parts for the aerospace industry.

The Healthcare sector is expected to develop many opportunities for investors. The healthcare segment accounted for the largest volume share of nearly 40.0% in this market by 2018. The capabilities of this product enable the complex manufacturing of medical equipment. Other sectors like electronics, energy, and automotive are estimated to escalate the demand for 3D printed products. High-resolution technologies such as ceramics injection molding (CIM) are estimated to drive the batch manufacturing of finished products.

The materials and chemical sector is significantly growing in terms of revenue and is expected to register rapid revenue growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for raw materials and chemicals in various industrial sectors including biotechnology and pharmaceutical, paper and pulp, agriculture, medical and healthcare, and food and beverages among others. Other factors such as increasing awareness about energy efficiency and green energy, the rising need for reducing carbon emission, and increasing research and development activities are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, high demand for organic products, rapidly growing industrial sector, and building and construction activities around the globe are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players along with their financial status, market position, global standing, services, and product base along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to gain a robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with advanced materials and products.

Key participants include 3D Ceram, Admatec, The Exone Company, Kwambio, Lithoz GmbH, Prodways Group, Voxeljet AG, Steinbach AG, Tethon 3D, and EnvisionTEC among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Aerospace, Healthcare, and Automotive are the most lucrative sectors among the End User segment of this market. Healthcare is estimated to register a CAGR of 33.1% during the forecasted period. Increasing investments in the emerging field and development of new materials and increasing investments are propelling the product demand in the aerospace sector. Rising population and supportive medical equipment needs are driving growth in the healthcare sector

Among the major forms of 3D printing ceramics, liquid ceramics are estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.0% during the forecasted period. With the help of stereolithography techniques, liquid ceramics in the form of gels and pastes are used in the production of several products.

Presently, one of the key challenges this Industry is facing is the high melting point of ceramics. Therefore, researchers are looking for different materials to tackle this problem. The high cost of printing owing to less mass production and less development compared to metals and plastics are some of the issues of concern for market players

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.4% during the forecasted period. Increasing investments in the healthcare sector combined with a rising population will be the factors compelling growth in this region.

There is a large number of automotive and aerospace component manufacturers in France and Germany. Demand for these products will drive growth for the 3D printing ceramics market over the next few years.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global 3D Printing Ceramic market on the basis of type, product form, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Glass

Fused Silica

Quartz

Other Type

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Filament

Liquid

Powder

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods and Electronics

Manufacturing and Construction

Other End-Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

