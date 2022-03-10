SCUTI AND CHIEF MEDIA PARTNER TO EVOLVE DIRECT RESPONSE TO VIDEO GAMES AND THE METAVERSE
New rewards marketplace to provide direct response capabilities to enable Chief Media’s clients to engage players and sell direct
Video Games and the Metaverse represent the most important direct channel to 3Bn players worldwide and Scuti provides brands with exclusive access to this walled garden to advertise and sell direct.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuti, the pioneering player rewards platform accessed exclusively through video games, is bringing direct response to games and the metaverse, fueled by Chief Media. Through Scuti’s marketplace, Chief can deliver attribution for all their client’s campaigns – delivering a combined advertising and direct sales capability through Scuti.
— Nicholas Longano, CEO & Founder - Scuti
Scuti allows game players to purchase products directly from their games and are rewarded with every purchase. This is the first time that players are in control and can earn rewards across any game in the Scuti network. Scuti$™ are a rewards system designed to be interoperable across all games and devices. Players exchange these brand-fueled rewards for native game currency, make in-game purchases, purchase NFT-tied items, donate them to charity or redeem them for physical products and services available through the Scuti network.
Scuti and Chief Media have created a channel for brands to advertise and sell direct through the Scuti Marketplace, which is integrated into the menu of all connected games. Brands will see first-hand how they can reach players directly and in mass, through top games, accessing millions of players across all demographics. Through Scuti, Chief Media provides brands with cutting-edge tools to advertise and sell direct to players, and be showcased virtually within these games, virtually, being a part of the gaming lifestyle and allowing players to ‘live their brands’.
Joshua Winograd, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Media, said “Media consumption and retail commerce continues to evolve. The Scutti platform gives our clients another way to communicate, transact, reward and expand their customer base in a user-friendly way. The Scuti model limits our clients risk while providing tremendous upside- we are excited to innovate with Scuti on behalf of our clients and expect sustained success from these efforts .”
Once players launch the Scuti store directly from their game lobby Scuti’s A.I. delivers curated real-world products based on their shopping profiles and preferences. Scuti’s mission is always putting the player first and is never obtrusive to gameplay and never takes players out of their game. Brands can now actually help improve the game experience for every player, with each sale fueling player rewards and ultimately an enhanced game experience.
“One of Scuti’s many value propositions is that we will curate and promote DTC, boutique, and local brands to a GLOBAL audience via the Scuti Marketplace. Discovery and surprise & delight are front-and-center for Scuti as we cater to our Players…research shows they want this. Our partnership with Chief Media allows Scuti to accelerate this vision and benefit all involved: our companies, the Brands, Game Developers and of course, the Players”, said Marc Fonzetti, Scuti CRO & CMO. “Understanding that many of these brands may have limited means, we have developed business terms that will fit with pretty much any business model. It’s all about bringing unique and exciting experiences, offers, and services into this new ecosystem”.
Since its launch, Scuti has already engaged hundreds of thousands of players daily, and is projected to provide brands with over 14 million daily active users by end 2022, making it the premier Holiday retail platform for brands seeking to reach players directly through games and their metaverse experience.
###
ABOUT SCUTI
Scuti is the video game industry’s pioneer in gCommerce and the world’s first rewards marketplace accessed across any connected game. Scuti‘s personalized, AI-driven platform gamifies shopping through product curation and an extensive rewards system for players.
Scuti was founded by Nicholas Longano and built by leading video game makers to provide game makers with the most lucrative incremental revenue streams while providing players with exciting new rewards which they can use to enhance their game experience, without players ever leaving their game or interfering with the actual play experience.
ABOUT Chief Media
Founded in 2001, Chief Media is a leading independent performance-based marketing agency. We are people helping people achieve Omni-Channel marketing success through planning and buying media across Traditional TV, Audio, Digital, Print, and OOH with full-service capabilities in web design and development. With a strong focus on data and technology, Chief Media’s proprietary software, Continuum, allows marketers to understand the value of each media channel in relation to performance benchmarks. Chief Media’s client roster includes some of the biggest brands in the world as well as start-ups who rely on the company’s blend of services and technology to allow for efficient and accountable scalability from their media investment dollars.
Priscilla Vento
30 Miles North
priscilla@30milesnorth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Scuti Introduction