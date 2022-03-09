Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,574 in the last 365 days.

The revolutionary Social Media is coming : More SAFETY for CHILDREN

A European based company says STOP to Anonymity ,Violence , Cyberbullying, Malicious contents , Homophobia , Identity theft , Fake news…. On Social Media .

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A European-based company says STOP to Anonymity, Violence, Cyberbullying, Malicious contents, Homophobia, Identity theft, Fake news…. On Social Media.

NETSOOON GROUP ready to launch Netsooona Social Media platform with advanced security to address cyber bullying & stalking, violence, harassment, malicious contents , homophobia, identity theft and fake news.

With over 3.7 billion users, or about 50% of the total world population and growing at 10.9% over 2020, social media is playing an ever-increasing role in our lives. However, users are often exposed to and confronted with scary experiences.

Cyberbullying, violence, identity theft, invasion of privacy, exposure to inappropriate content and hacking are some of the more serious risks faced by users, especially children.

By the time one realizes what’s going on it is often already too late.

Using advanced technology and additional security features, such as verification technologies, registration systems, ongoing controlling and monitoring of the contents of data, messages and contents and identification processes by users, Netsooon has been developed entirely to focus on making social media safer to use and to address these concerns - to become THE Safest and New age Social Media platform.

Along with increased security features Netsooon aims to make the Social Media experience more complete, offering a simpler and more user-friendly handling than current platforms.

NETSOOON Group is a Budapest-based technology start-up with domain specialists in the fields of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Machine learning, Analytics including forecasting and trend analysis, 3D modeling, and global marketing. NETSOOON Group is wholly owned by Barthelemy Tech Group with proven credentials for having developed more than a thousand projects in various domains worldwide.

Netsooon Group has announced the launching of Netsooon and Netsooon Junior in Europe end 2022 .

Netsooon Group welcomes Business Angels

Contact:
info@barthelemytechgroup.com

Benjamin V.
BARTHELEMY TECH GROUP LTD
email us here

You just read:

The revolutionary Social Media is coming : More SAFETY for CHILDREN

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.