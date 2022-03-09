The revolutionary Social Media is coming : More SAFETY for CHILDREN
A European based company says STOP to Anonymity ,Violence , Cyberbullying, Malicious contents , Homophobia , Identity theft , Fake news…. On Social Media .BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A European-based company says STOP to Anonymity, Violence, Cyberbullying, Malicious contents, Homophobia, Identity theft, Fake news…. On Social Media.
NETSOOON GROUP ready to launch Netsooon – a Social Media platform with advanced security to address cyber bullying & stalking, violence, harassment, malicious contents , homophobia, identity theft and fake news.
With over 3.7 billion users, or about 50% of the total world population and growing at 10.9% over 2020, social media is playing an ever-increasing role in our lives. However, users are often exposed to and confronted with scary experiences.
Cyberbullying, violence, identity theft, invasion of privacy, exposure to inappropriate content and hacking are some of the more serious risks faced by users, especially children.
By the time one realizes what’s going on it is often already too late.
Using advanced technology and additional security features, such as verification technologies, registration systems, ongoing controlling and monitoring of the contents of data, messages and contents and identification processes by users, Netsooon has been developed entirely to focus on making social media safer to use and to address these concerns - to become THE Safest and New age Social Media platform.
Along with increased security features Netsooon aims to make the Social Media experience more complete, offering a simpler and more user-friendly handling than current platforms.
NETSOOON Group is a Budapest-based technology start-up with domain specialists in the fields of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Machine learning, Analytics including forecasting and trend analysis, 3D modeling, and global marketing. NETSOOON Group is wholly owned by Barthelemy Tech Group with proven credentials for having developed more than a thousand projects in various domains worldwide.
Netsooon Group has announced the launching of Netsooon and Netsooon Junior in Europe end 2022 .
Netsooon Group welcomes Business Angels
